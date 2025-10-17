Friday 17 October 2025

Kardigan

A cardiovascular-focused biotech developing precision medicines matched to patient subgroups.

The company builds programs around defined cardiac disease drivers and uses proprietary analytics to enrich clinical trials and guide patient selection. It is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Princeton, New Jersey.

In January 2025, Kardigan launched with a $300 million Series A financing led by Perceptive Advisors, ARCH Venture Partners and Sequoia Heritage. Proceeds support advancement of a multi-asset portfolio and further development of the company’s data-driven discovery and development platform.

Leadership includes Tassos Gianakakos (chief executive officer and chair), Jay Edelberg, MD, PhD (chief medical officer) and Bob McDowell, PhD (chief scientific officer). The team previously held senior roles at MyoKardia, bringing experience in late-stage cardiovascular drug development.

Kardigan’s pipeline strategy is to run multiple programs in parallel, each aligned to a specific cardiac mechanism and responder profile. The company applies internal tools—described as cardiac-specific analytics and trial-enrichment software—to increase development efficiency and the probability of technical success. Specific clinical candidates have not been broadly disclosed.

