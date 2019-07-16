Sunday 24 November 2024

Kashiv Biosciences

A pharmaceutical and biotechnology company offering advanced drug delivery technology, biosimilars and specialty pharmaceutical products.

The company is the result of the acquisition of Adello Biologics by Kashiv Pharma and now operates under a new name, Kashiv Biosciences.

Kashiv is focused on leveraging its knowledge in small and large molecules to develop a clinically differentiated pipeline of new compounds and biosimilars with lead candidates in various therapeutic areas, including CNS, endocrinology, cancer, and several debilitating orphan diseases.

Its diverse pipeliene consists of numerous therapies in preclinical and clinical stages.

The company has offices in the USA and India.

