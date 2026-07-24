A newly independent US clinical-stage oncology biotech spun out of Lupin in July 2026, advancing two small-molecule targeted therapies — a PRMT5 inhibitor and a SOS1 inhibitor — into solid tumors including lung, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.

Company Overview

A newly independent US clinical-stage oncology biotech spun out of Lupin in July 2026, advancing two small-molecule targeted therapies — a PRMT5 inhibitor and a SOS1 inhibitor — into solid tumors including lung, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. was created specifically to accelerate two assets that had already cleared Phase I, a structural choice that allows focused clinical execution without the distraction of a large generics parent. The spin-out model hands Kaveri global exclusive rights to both programs while Lupin Inc. retains an 82.2% controlling equity stake, giving Lupin continued upside while the subsidiary operates as an independent entity. Kaveri is actively seeking additional capital to fund the next stages of clinical development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kaveri Therapeutics is a USA-based company; a specific city has not been disclosed. Its global commercial and development rights to both pipeline assets span all major markets, a scope that reflects the ambition of its parent company's oncology strategy rather than the modest $1.6 million transaction valuation at which the spin-out was structured.





Founding and History

Kaveri Therapeutics was formally established in July 2026, when Lupin Limited announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Lupin Inc., had spun out two clinical-stage oncology programs into the new entity. The spin-out was valued at $1.6 million, with Lupin Inc. acquiring an 82.2% equity stake, providing seed funding, and granting Kaveri exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to LNP7457 and LNP8701.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kaveri's entire focus is oncology, specifically solid tumors where dysregulated epigenetics and RAS-pathway signaling drive disease progression and resistance to existing therapies. Its lead indications span lung, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers — three tumor types characterized by poor prognosis, limited late-line options, and strong biological rationale for its two mechanistic approaches. Both PRMT5 and SOS1 have attracted significant industry attention as targets, yet the field remains competitive and early-stage; Kaveri's differentiation will depend on clinical execution and patient selection strategy.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Both of Kaveri's assets are orally administered small molecules, a modality that carries clear advantages in tolerability and dosing convenience relative to biologics in solid tumor settings. LNP7457 targets PRMT5, an arginine methyltransferase that regulates gene expression and is increasingly recognized as a vulnerability in tumors with splicing-factor mutations or MTA2-pathway alterations. LNP8701 targets SOS1, a guanine nucleotide exchange factor that acts as a critical activator of RAS signaling — a pathway mutated in a significant proportion of lung and pancreatic cancers. SOS1 inhibition has attracted considerable attention as a strategy to suppress KRAS-driven tumors, complementing direct KRAS inhibitors rather than replacing them.





Key Pipeline and Programs

LNP7457 is a small-molecule inhibitor of PRMT5, an epigenetic enzyme implicated in tumor cell survival and proliferation across multiple solid tumor types. The asset reported positive Phase I data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in 2025, establishing a clinical proof-of-concept ahead of Kaveri's formal launch. Target indications include lung, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers, and Phase I completion positions the program for potential Phase II dose-expansion or combination studies.

LNP8701 is a small-molecule SOS1 inhibitor designed to suppress RAS-pathway activation in tumors dependent on KRAS signaling. It presented positive Phase I data at ASCO in 2026 — notably the most recent major oncology congress — making it the fresher of the two clinical readouts Kaveri carries into its independent life. SOS1 inhibitors are of particular commercial interest in KRAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, where combination strategies with direct KRAS or MEK inhibitors are an active area of investigation. Both assets hold global exclusive rights under Kaveri's spin-out agreement with Lupin Inc.





Recent Developments

The defining event for Kaveri is its own creation: Lupin announced the spin-out on July 21, 2026, with The Pharma Letter reporting it on July 23, 2026. LNP8701 presented positive Phase I data at ASCO 2026, providing the newest clinical signal in the portfolio immediately before the company's formal launch. Kaveri is currently seeking additional capital to advance both programs beyond Phase I, and the small $1.6 million seed transaction underlines that external fundraising is the near-term priority for the leadership team.





Key Personnel

Kristi Jones serves as Chief Executive Officer of Kaveri Therapeutics, bringing a track record of building and advancing biopharmaceutical companies in the oncology space. Dr. Robert Pierce serves as Chief Medical Officer, leading Kaveri's clinical development strategy across both pipeline programs. Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin Limited, has publicly championed the spin-out as a vehicle to accelerate the development of targeted oncology therapies, signaling the parent company's ongoing strategic interest in Kaveri's progress.





Strategic Partnerships

Kaveri's foundational relationship is with Lupin Inc., which holds an 82.2% controlling equity stake, provides seed funding, and has granted Kaveri exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize LNP7457 and LNP8701. This structure gives Kaveri operational independence while preserving Lupin's significant financial and strategic interest in the outcome. Kaveri is actively seeking additional external investors to fund clinical progression, and the terms of any future co-development or licensing partnerships have not been disclosed.





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