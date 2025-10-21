A Chinese biotech company focused on the research, development, manufacture and commercialisation of innovative drugs in oncology, immunology and other therapeutic areas.

The company has developed three core technology platforms—antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), biologics and small molecules—and its pipeline encompasses more than 30 innovative drug candidates, with over 10 in clinical development and several near regulatory submission.

One of Kelun-Biotech’s flagship programmes is sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), a TROP2-directed ADC undergoing global Phase III trials and approved by China’s NMPA for TROP2-positive non-small-cell lung cancer following EGFR-TKI therapy.

In June 2025 the company placed 5.918 million H shares at HK$331.8 each, raising net proceeds of approximately US$250 million, planned for R&D, clinical trials, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialisation.

With full-cycle in-house capabilities, a large and advancing pipeline and significant funding to support global development, Kelun-Biotech positions itself as a key Chinese innovator in the global oncology and biologics market.