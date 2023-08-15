The venture is conducting research into an oral prolonged-release formulation of ketamine for treatment-resistant depression with minimal dissociative side effects.
The pharmacokinetic profile of the prolonged-release formulation could significantly improve the risk profile and patient convenience, by minimizing dissociative side effects compared to the currently applied intravenous and intranasal ketamine therapies resulting in a decreased need for monitoring under medical supervision.
