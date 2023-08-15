Sunday 24 November 2024

Ketabon

A joint venture between HMNC Brain Health and Develco Pharma in Switzerland.

The venture is conducting research into an oral prolonged-release formulation of ketamine for treatment-resistant depression with minimal dissociative side effects.

The pharmacokinetic profile of the prolonged-release formulation could significantly improve the risk profile and patient convenience, by minimizing dissociative side effects compared to the currently applied intravenous and intranasal ketamine therapies resulting in a decreased need for monitoring under medical supervision.

BRIEF—Ketabon Phase II success with KET101
14 August 2023
