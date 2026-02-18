A Japan-based biopharma company with two operating pillars: a biosimilars business (development and supply of approved products) and a regenerative medicine business focused on cell therapy.

Company Overview

Kidswell Bio develops and supplies biosimilars in Japan and is building a second business in regenerative medicine through cell-based therapies. The group operates its cell therapy R&D through its subsidiary S-Quatre.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kidswell Bio operates from Tokyo and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Growth). Internationally, it has recently set out a US development pathway for its lead cell therapy program through the formation of a US-based regenerative medicine vehicle (Kidswell USA).





Founding and History

The company was established in 2001 (originally as Gene Techno Science) and later rebranded as Kidswell Bio. It entered the biosimilars field early in Japan, including co-development work that supported one of the country’s first approved biosimilars (filgrastim, approved in 2012 and launched in 2013 through partners). In 2024, the group established S-Quatre to house its cell therapy business.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kidswell Bio’s disclosed therapeutic focus spans:

Biosimilars supporting oncology, nephrology and ophthalmology care pathways

Regenerative medicine programs centered on pediatric and hard-to-treat conditions, with cerebral palsy positioned as a lead indication for its cell therapy platform





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Kidswell Bio’s modalities are split across its two business lines:

Biosimilars: development support and stable supply of biosimilar drug substances and products, including products in clinical areas such as oncology supportive care, renal anemia and ophthalmology

Cell therapy: a stem cell platform based on SHED (stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth), developed by S-Quatre; the lead program is SQ-SHED in pediatric cerebral palsy, described as an allogeneic cell therapy approach





Key Personnel

Shinya Kurebayashi, President and CEO (Kidswell Bio)

Masayuki Kawakami, Chief Development Officer (Kidswell Bio) and Board Director (S-Quatre)

Munechika Sakabe, Chief Manufacturing Officer (Kidswell Bio)

Yasuyuki Mitani, President and CEO (S-Quatre)





Strategic Partnerships

Kidswell Bio has used partnerships to expand biosimilar development and manufacturing capacity and to support commercialization.

Biosimilars manufacturing: in 2025, Kidswell Bio, Alfresa Holdings, Chiome Bioscience and Mycenax Biotech signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for biosimilar API and drug product manufacturing and related CDMO/distribution services (the JV name disclosed as Alfenax Biologics Corporation, with the manufacturing facility planned on Alfresa Fine Chemical’s site in Akita).

Cell therapy development: in 2026, Kidswell Bio and Treehill Partners announced the creation of a US-based regenerative medicine company (Kidswell USA) intended to accelerate US clinical development of SQ-SHED for pediatric cerebral palsy, with Thermo Fisher Scientific selected as a preferred development service partner.





