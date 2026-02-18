A Japan-based biopharma company with two operating pillars: a biosimilars business (development and supply of approved products) and a regenerative medicine business focused on cell therapy.
Company Overview
Kidswell Bio develops and supplies biosimilars in Japan and is building a second business in regenerative medicine through cell-based therapies. The group operates its cell therapy R&D through its subsidiary S-Quatre.
Headquarters and Global Presence
Kidswell Bio operates from Tokyo and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Growth). Internationally, it has recently set out a US development pathway for its lead cell therapy program through the formation of a US-based regenerative medicine vehicle (Kidswell USA).
Founding and History
The company was established in 2001 (originally as Gene Techno Science) and later rebranded as Kidswell Bio. It entered the biosimilars field early in Japan, including co-development work that supported one of the country’s first approved biosimilars (filgrastim, approved in 2012 and launched in 2013 through partners). In 2024, the group established S-Quatre to house its cell therapy business.
Therapy Areas and Focus
Kidswell Bio’s disclosed therapeutic focus spans:
- Biosimilars supporting oncology, nephrology and ophthalmology care pathways
- Regenerative medicine programs centered on pediatric and hard-to-treat conditions, with cerebral palsy positioned as a lead indication for its cell therapy platform
Technology Platforms and Modalities
Kidswell Bio’s modalities are split across its two business lines:
- Biosimilars: development support and stable supply of biosimilar drug substances and products, including products in clinical areas such as oncology supportive care, renal anemia and ophthalmology
- Cell therapy: a stem cell platform based on SHED (stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth), developed by S-Quatre; the lead program is SQ-SHED in pediatric cerebral palsy, described as an allogeneic cell therapy approach
Key Personnel
- Shinya Kurebayashi, President and CEO (Kidswell Bio)
- Masayuki Kawakami, Chief Development Officer (Kidswell Bio) and Board Director (S-Quatre)
- Munechika Sakabe, Chief Manufacturing Officer (Kidswell Bio)
- Yasuyuki Mitani, President and CEO (S-Quatre)
Strategic Partnerships
Kidswell Bio has used partnerships to expand biosimilar development and manufacturing capacity and to support commercialization.
- Biosimilars manufacturing: in 2025, Kidswell Bio, Alfresa Holdings, Chiome Bioscience and Mycenax Biotech signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for biosimilar API and drug product manufacturing and related CDMO/distribution services (the JV name disclosed as Alfenax Biologics Corporation, with the manufacturing facility planned on Alfresa Fine Chemical’s site in Akita).
- Cell therapy development: in 2026, Kidswell Bio and Treehill Partners announced the creation of a US-based regenerative medicine company (Kidswell USA) intended to accelerate US clinical development of SQ-SHED for pediatric cerebral palsy, with Thermo Fisher Scientific selected as a preferred development service partner.
FAQ Section
Kidswell Bio operates a biosimilars business (development support and stable supply of approved biosimilars) alongside a regenerative medicine business. The regenerative medicine platform, developed through subsidiary S-Quatre, is based on SHED-derived stem cells and is being advanced initially in pediatric cerebral palsy.
The biosimilars business is tied to reference biologics used in areas such as oncology supportive care, renal disease and ophthalmology. The cell therapy business is positioned around pediatric and difficult-to-treat conditions, with cerebral palsy presented as the lead indication for SQ-SHED.
Public disclosures emphasize two buckets:
- Biosimilars: Kidswell Bio cites a track record across four launched biosimilar products and has described involvement in products such as filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, darbepoetin alfa and ranibizumab biosimilars in Japan.
- Regenerative medicine: SQ-SHED (SHED-derived cell therapy) is positioned as the lead program in pediatric cerebral palsy, with development activity described in Japan and an intended US development pathway.
Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:
- Feb 16, 2026: announced the creation of Kidswell USA with Treehill Partners to accelerate US clinical development of SQ-SHED for pediatric cerebral palsy; Thermo Fisher Scientific named as the preferred development service partner.
- Feb 12, 2026: released FY2025 QIII financial materials (company reporting).
- Jan 26, 2026: highlighted advances in basic research related to SHED utility in cerebral palsy (company reporting).
- Nov 25, 2025: announced alignment with the US FDA at a pre-IND meeting on key elements for S-Quatre to proceed toward an IND for an allogeneic SQ-SHED clinical trial in cerebral palsy.
- Nov 25, 2025: announced an agreement to establish a biosimilars manufacturing joint venture with Alfresa, Chiome and Mycenax (Alfenax Biologics; manufacturing planned in Akita via Alfresa Fine Chemical).
- Oct 6, 2025: disclosed execution of agreements related to joint development of biosimilars for specified products (company reporting).
SQ-SHED is S-Quatre’s SHED-derived cell therapy program, positioned for pediatric cerebral palsy. In late 2025 the company reported a pre-IND interaction with the US FDA indicating alignment on key elements required to proceed toward an IND, and in 2026 it announced a US-based structure (Kidswell USA) to fast-track development with external partners.
Kidswell Bio has been building a domestic manufacturing strategy in Japan through multi-party collaboration. The 2025 joint venture agreement with Alfresa, Chiome and Mycenax is framed around establishing biosimilar API and drug product manufacturing capacity, CDMO services and distribution support, aligned with Japan’s policy push to increase biosimilar uptake and strengthen supply security.
Near-term watchpoints are execution-oriented:
- Cell therapy: IND-enabling work and US clinical development steps for SQ-SHED under the Kidswell USA structure
- Biosimilars: progress on the manufacturing joint venture (finalization, facility build-out and operational readiness), plus any additional disclosed biosimilar development candidates under the broader collaboration framework
