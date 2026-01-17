Kindeva Drug Delivery

A global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. The company operates across multiple sites in the U.S. and the U.K., including a U.K. headquarters presence in Loughborough, and provides inhalation development and manufacturing support for customers in multiple markets.

Founding and History

Kindeva is built on a legacy inhalation and drug delivery business that traces back to the original metered-dose inhaler. The company positions itself as a long-standing developer and manufacturer of pressurized inhalation products and highlights ongoing work to modernize inhaler technologies, including initiatives linked to lower global-warming-potential propellants.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Kindeva is not a therapeutics developer; it is a CDMO and device innovator. In pulmonary delivery, its customer programs typically span respiratory and adjacent indications that use inhaled delivery (for example asthma, COPD, and other lung-delivered medicines), as well as inhalation-enabled approaches for small molecules and biologics where local delivery, systemic exposure reduction, or faster onset are development goals.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Kindeva’s pulmonary offer is organized around inhalation platforms and the development services needed to take a program from early formulation through commercial manufacturing. Core technology areas include:

Pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs): formulation and device development, including suspension and solution formats, and manufacturing support for pressurized preparations

Dry powder inhalers (DPIs): formulation development supported by spray-drying capabilities, positioned for stable, dispersible powders, including higher-dose and biologics-oriented applications

Soft mist inhalers (SMIs): development and manufacturing support for aqueous formulations and patient-friendly delivery formats

Nebulized delivery: formulation development for aqueous solutions, suspensions, and higher-viscosity formats designed for use with commercially available nebulizers

Across these platforms, the company emphasizes phase-appropriate analytical methods, device selection and design support, and formulation development intended to shorten first-in-human timelines and support lifecycle optimization.

Key Personnel

Kindeva discloses an executive leadership team overseeing its CDMO operations and drug delivery innovation, including a chief executive officer and presidents responsible for major business units. (Individual executive names and titles are typically maintained on the company’s leadership pages and updated over time.)

Strategic Partnerships

Kindeva operates primarily through customer programs rather than product co-development. In pulmonary delivery, its partnership model typically includes development agreements and commercial manufacturing relationships for inhaled drug-device combination products. The company also publishes technical work and industry-facing resources focused on inhalation performance and sustainability-related transitions in pMDI propellants.





