Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva is built on a legacy inhalation and drug delivery business that traces back to the original metered-dose inhaler. The company positions itself as a long-standing developer and manufacturer of pressurized inhalation products and highlights ongoing work to modernize inhaler technologies, including initiatives linked to lower global-warming-potential propellants.
Kindeva is not a therapeutics developer; it is a CDMO and device innovator. In pulmonary delivery, its customer programs typically span respiratory and adjacent indications that use inhaled delivery (for example asthma, COPD, and other lung-delivered medicines), as well as inhalation-enabled approaches for small molecules and biologics where local delivery, systemic exposure reduction, or faster onset are development goals.
Kindeva’s pulmonary offer is organized around inhalation platforms and the development services needed to take a program from early formulation through commercial manufacturing. Core technology areas include:
Across these platforms, the company emphasizes phase-appropriate analytical methods, device selection and design support, and formulation development intended to shorten first-in-human timelines and support lifecycle optimization.
Kindeva discloses an executive leadership team overseeing its CDMO operations and drug delivery innovation, including a chief executive officer and presidents responsible for major business units. (Individual executive names and titles are typically maintained on the company’s leadership pages and updated over time.)
Kindeva operates primarily through customer programs rather than product co-development. In pulmonary delivery, its partnership model typically includes development agreements and commercial manufacturing relationships for inhaled drug-device combination products. The company also publishes technical work and industry-facing resources focused on inhalation performance and sustainability-related transitions in pMDI propellants.
Kindeva provides end-to-end CDMO support for inhaled medicines, spanning device selection, formulation development, analytics, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing for major inhalation platforms.
Kindeva supports pMDIs, DPIs, SMIs, and nebulized delivery, with platform-specific development and manufacturing capabilities aligned to each device type and formulation class.
Kindeva typically functions as a technical and manufacturing partner: helping select an inhalation platform, develop and optimize formulation and device performance, generate phase-appropriate analytical methods, and support scale-up through commercial supply.
Kindeva positions pMDIs as a mature, widely used platform suitable for targeted pulmonary delivery and cost-sensitive access, with flexibility across suspension and solution formulations and established manufacturing pathways.
The company highlights spray-drying and powder engineering as enabling capabilities for DPIs, focusing on powder dispersibility, flow, stability (including room-temperature stability), and consistent dose delivery across patient inhalation profiles.
Kindeva frames its approach around phase-appropriate analytics and platform-fit decisions early in development to reduce iteration cycles and support efficient progress toward first-in-human studies and later-stage readiness.
Two recurring themes are performance optimization (dose delivery, consistency, and usability across device types) and sustainability-driven work for pMDIs, including industry movement toward lower global-warming-potential propellants and associated formulation and device re-optimization.
