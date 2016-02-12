Sunday 24 November 2024

Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a primary focus on engineered autologous cell therapy designed to restore the immune system's ability to recognize and eradicate tumors.

The US company's mission is to find a cure for cancer and puts this at the heart of everything it does, from early research to product development.

Currently, the company is one of the market leaders in engineered T cell therapy, transforming cancer treatment with what is potentially the biggest breakthrough since the introduction of combination chemotherapy more than 60 years ago.

To bring about this transformation, Kite Pharma is developing innovative products that harness a patient’s own immune system to target and kill cancer cells. Early clinical studies in patients who were treated with engineered T cells have produced dramatic results thus far, up to and including complete remission of cancer in some patients who have aggressive disease and have not responded to other therapies.

In December 2016, Kite Pharma became the first to initiate a CAR-T therapy biologics license application with the US Food and Drug Administration as it sought approval for KTE-C19 as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Fosun Pharma secures full ownership of Fosun Kite with $27 million deal
23 September 2024
New data support earlier use of Yescarta in non-Hodgkin lymphoma
14 June 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 10, 2024
12 May 2024
Kite and Arcellx advance anito-cel multiple myeloma program
10 May 2024
