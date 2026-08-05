A US-based cell and gene therapy company majority-owned by South Korea's Kolon Group, developing allogeneic chondrocyte-based treatments for degenerative musculoskeletal diseases, whose lead asset TG-C missed both co-primary endpoints in the first of two pivotal Phase III knee osteoarthritis trials in July 2026.

Company Overview

Kolon TissueGene is at a critical inflection point: its lead asset TG-C, a single-injection cell and gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis, failed both co-primary endpoints in its first US Phase III trial in July 2026, leaving the program's future dependent on a second pivotal readout due in October 2026. The company describes itself as an advanced cell therapies company with around 20 years of experience in cell and gene therapy platform development, targeting degenerative musculoskeletal diseases with unmet medical need. It is listed on KOSDAQ under the ticker 950160 and is majority owned within South Korea's Kolon Group. Beyond the knee, its stated pipeline scope extends to osteoarthritis of the spine and hip joints, though no programs in those indications have reached late-stage trials.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kolon TissueGene is headquartered at 9713 Key West Avenue, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland. The company operates a Korean branch led by Soon-Wook Kweon, reflecting its dual US-Korea footprint as a Kolon Group subsidiary. Its US clinical program has enrolled patients at 27 sites across the United States.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 1999 as TissueGene, Inc. and changed its name to Kolon TissueGene, Inc. in March 2018. Its history is inseparable from TG-C's regulatory turbulence: the therapy was approved in South Korea in 2017 under the brand name Invossa, only for that marketing authorization to be cancelled by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2019 after it emerged that a cell component described in the application as cartilage-derived was in fact GP2-293 kidney-derived cells. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the US Phase III program in 2019, which it lifted in April 2020, allowing trials to resume. Criminal proceedings against company executives ultimately ended in acquittals, with the Seoul High Court characterizing the cell-origin discrepancy as a development error rather than a deliberate cover-up; those acquittals became final in February 2026.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kolon TissueGene's entire clinical effort is concentrated on osteoarthritis, specifically knee OA, where no disease-modifying therapy has achieved US approval and patients are left choosing between analgesics and joint replacement surgery. The company targets Kellgren-Lawrence Grade 2 and Grade 3 knee OA, representing moderate disease where functional decline is significant but surgical intervention is not yet inevitable. The single-injection delivery model, if it worked, would be commercially compelling in a market defined by repeat procedures and chronic medication burden. Whether TG-C can demonstrate that profile now rests on one remaining trial.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

TG-C is a cell-based gene therapy formulated as a 3:1 mixture of non-irradiated allogeneic human chondrocytes and gamma-ray irradiated GP2-293 cells transduced by retroviral vector to overexpress transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGF-beta1). The TGF-beta1-expressing irradiated cells act as a biological depot, intended to create a sustained anti-inflammatory microenvironment within the joint. Preclinical work has documented M2 macrophage polarization, a shift toward a tissue-repair phenotype, though these findings do not establish clinical efficacy. The therapy is administered as a single intra-articular injection, a delivery approach that, if validated, sidesteps the compliance and tolerability challenges of chronic systemic agents.





Key Pipeline and Programs

TG-C is the company's sole disclosed clinical-stage asset and is under investigation in two concurrent US Phase III trials for knee osteoarthritis. ACTiVION-II (NCT03291470) randomized 531 patients across 27 US sites in Kellgren-Lawrence Grade 2 or Grade 3 knee OA; topline results reported on 20 July 2026 showed TG-C failed to achieve statistically significant improvements versus placebo on either co-primary endpoint, change from baseline in Visual Analogue Scale pain score and WOMAC total score at Month 12, and did not meet any key secondary endpoint. The company did not release numeric results or p-values in the topline announcement. ACTiVION-I (NCT03203330) is the second Phase III trial, conducted at different sites with different investigators and patients; results are expected in October 2026 and represent the program's last realistic shot at a US approval pathway without a major protocol redesign. Beyond the knee, Kolon TissueGene has stated an intention to develop cell and gene therapies for osteoarthritis of the spine and hip, but no late-stage programs in those indications have been disclosed.





Recent Developments

On 20 July 2026, Kolon TissueGene reported that TG-C failed both co-primary endpoints in ACTiVION-II, sending Kolon Group shares sharply lower. The company attributed the statistical miss to an unexpectedly strong placebo response. That claim is the company's own characterization and has not been independently substantiated. On 21 July 2026, the company announced the appointment of Andy Weymann, former chief medical officer of Smith and Nephew, as its new chief medical officer; Weymann will lead a full review of manufacturing, trial conduct and data, with findings targeted by end of 2026. The Korean Supreme Court case over the cancelled Invossa marketing authorization remains pending as of July 2026, maintaining a legal overhang alongside the clinical one.





Key Personnel

Moon Jong Noh, PhD serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer and has been the company's public face through the ACTiVION-II setback, expressing continued commitment to cell and gene therapy development. Seng Ho Jeon, PhD serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer and has led external communications around the trial results and the October 2026 ACTiVION-I readout. Andy Weymann, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer as of July 2026, brings prior experience as chief medical officer of Smith and Nephew and will oversee a comprehensive data and manufacturing review. Jung In Kim, CPA, serves as Chief Financial Officer and Gun-Young Park is Chief Operating Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

Kolon TissueGene operates as a majority-owned subsidiary of South Korea's Kolon Group, which established the US entity in 1999 and has funded the bio business since. No external licensing deals, co-development partners, or third-party investors are disclosed in available sources. The company is pursuing FDA approval independently, without a disclosed commercial partner in the US market.





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