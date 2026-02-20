Korsana Biosciences discovers and develops precision-engineered biologics intended to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative disease. The company’s approach addresses a central constraint in CNS drug development: the BBB, which limits delivery of large-molecule therapeutics to the brain.
Korsana’s lead program, KRSA-028, is a THETA-enabled monoclonal antibody targeting a plaque-enriched form of amyloid beta. The program is positioned as a next-generation anti-amyloid approach that aims to combine robust plaque clearance with improved safety and greater convenience versus first-generation infusion-based therapies.
Korsana is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company is built to run global-standard clinical development in Alzheimer’s disease through specialist trial networks while maintaining a focused internal footprint typical of a platform-led CNS biotech.
Korsana was founded in 2024 and operated in stealth while assembling its platform and lead program. The company later disclosed a multi-round financing path, including seed funding followed by a larger Series A, to support IND-enabling work and early clinical development.
Korsana is closely linked to Paragon Therapeutics, with THETA developed in partnership and Korsana positioned as a company launched around assets originating from that ecosystem.
Korsana’s disclosed focus is neurodegeneration, led by Alzheimer’s disease. The company also references additional undisclosed THETA-enabled programs intended for other neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need.
Korsana’s core technology is Therapeutic Targeting (THETA), a BBB-penetrant shuttle built on TfR1 biology and antibody engineering. The platform is designed to increase brain delivery of antibody “cargo” while addressing limitations associated with earlier TfR-based shuttles.
KRSA-028 combines:
Korsana’s foundational partnership is with Paragon Therapeutics, which is tied to the development of THETA and the origin of the company’s lead program. The company’s broader model is platform-centric: building THETA-enabled antibodies that can be advanced internally and, where appropriate, supported by external collaborators as programs mature.
Korsana develops BBB-penetrant antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its strategy is to use a TfR1-based shuttle platform to achieve meaningful CNS exposure and enable more convenient dosing formats for large-molecule therapeutics.
THETA is Korsana’s BBB shuttle platform designed to transport antibody therapies into the brain by leveraging TfR1-mediated delivery. The platform is intended to deliver higher CNS exposure than conventional antibodies and to support safer, more practical treatment regimens in diseases where brain penetration is a limiting factor.
KRSA-028 is an investigational THETA-enabled anti–amyloid beta monoclonal antibody designed for Alzheimer’s disease. Korsana frames differentiation around four elements: targeting plaque-enriched amyloid species, increasing brain delivery through THETA, engineering Fc properties to balance activity and safety, and aiming for low-volume subcutaneous administration rather than high-dose intravenous infusion.
KRSA-028 is positioned in the transition from preclinical to IND-enabling development, with the company outlining an early clinical path that begins with healthy volunteer evaluation before moving into Alzheimer’s patients. In conventional terms, the sequence implied is Phase I in healthy volunteers followed by Phase II proof-of-concept in patients, with Phase III dependent on the strength of biomarker and clinical signals.
For anti-amyloid antibodies, the central safety watchpoint is amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) and the broader tolerability profile in older, comorbid populations. Korsana’s platform and program design emphasize reducing these risks while maintaining plaque-clearing activity, alongside limiting treatment burden by avoiding frequent infusions.
Korsana is building a platform-led pipeline: the near-term value is concentrated in KRSA-028, while the longer-term strategy is to apply THETA to additional antibody programs in other neurodegenerative indications. The key question is whether THETA can support repeatable development across multiple targets while maintaining safety, manufacturability and dosing practicality.
The decision-relevant milestones are execution-driven: successful IND-enabling completion, demonstration of pharmacokinetics and CNS exposure in early clinical testing, and patient proof-of-concept that shows target engagement and plaque reduction with a safety profile that supports differentiation. Beyond that, the pace at which additional THETA-enabled programs are disclosed and advanced will signal the breadth of the platform.
