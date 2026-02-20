A venture-backed biotechnology company developing blood-brain barrier (BBB)–penetrant antibody therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with Alzheimer’s disease. Korsana’s strategy is built around THETA, a transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) shuttle platform designed to increase central nervous system exposure and enable subcutaneous dosing for antibody medicines that would otherwise have limited brain access.

Company Overview

Korsana Biosciences discovers and develops precision-engineered biologics intended to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative disease. The company’s approach addresses a central constraint in CNS drug development: the BBB, which limits delivery of large-molecule therapeutics to the brain.

Korsana’s lead program, KRSA-028, is a THETA-enabled monoclonal antibody targeting a plaque-enriched form of amyloid beta. The program is positioned as a next-generation anti-amyloid approach that aims to combine robust plaque clearance with improved safety and greater convenience versus first-generation infusion-based therapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Korsana is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company is built to run global-standard clinical development in Alzheimer’s disease through specialist trial networks while maintaining a focused internal footprint typical of a platform-led CNS biotech.





Founding and History

Korsana was founded in 2024 and operated in stealth while assembling its platform and lead program. The company later disclosed a multi-round financing path, including seed funding followed by a larger Series A, to support IND-enabling work and early clinical development.

Korsana is closely linked to Paragon Therapeutics, with THETA developed in partnership and Korsana positioned as a company launched around assets originating from that ecosystem.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Korsana’s disclosed focus is neurodegeneration, led by Alzheimer’s disease. The company also references additional undisclosed THETA-enabled programs intended for other neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Korsana’s core technology is Therapeutic Targeting (THETA), a BBB-penetrant shuttle built on TfR1 biology and antibody engineering. The platform is designed to increase brain delivery of antibody “cargo” while addressing limitations associated with earlier TfR-based shuttles.

KRSA-028 combines:

a plaque-relevant amyloid beta antibody backbone with a defined epitope focus (pyroglutamate-modified species enriched in plaques)

THETA-mediated BBB delivery

Fc engineering intended to balance plaque-clearing activity with safety and dosing convenience

subcutaneous formulation goals intended to reduce infusion burden





Key Personnel

Jonathan Violin, chief executive officer

Kyle Breidenstine, SVP finance

Maddy Zeylikman, general counsel





Strategic Partnerships

Korsana’s foundational partnership is with Paragon Therapeutics, which is tied to the development of THETA and the origin of the company’s lead program. The company’s broader model is platform-centric: building THETA-enabled antibodies that can be advanced internally and, where appropriate, supported by external collaborators as programs mature.





FAQ Section