A Germany-based biotechnology company developing innate immune-activating therapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Kupando focuses on dual Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists designed to induce broad immune responses through activation of innate and trained immunity.

Company Overview

Kupando is a biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule immunotherapies that stimulate the innate immune system to address unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases.

The company’s approach centers on activating Toll-like receptors, key components of immune recognition, to trigger a systemic immune response against tumors and pathogens.

Its strategy is based on the concept of “trained immunity,” in which innate immune cells are reprogrammed to respond more effectively to disease. This positions Kupando’s therapies as both therapeutic and potentially prophylactic agents across multiple indications.

Kupando operates as a platform-driven biotech with a focused pipeline built around a single mechanistic approach and a lead asset.





Headquarters and Global Presence

headquartered in Schönefeld (Berlin area), Germany

operates with a European base and collaborates with international research and funding partners

The company maintains a lean structure and advances programs through partnerships and external funding.





Founding and History

founded in 2018

founder and CEO: Johanna Holldack

based on technology originating from academic research, including work at the University of California San Diego

Kupando has raised venture funding through multiple rounds, including a Series A financing supported by European and international investors.

The company was established to advance a first-in-class dual TLR agonist platform into clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kupando develops therapies across immune-mediated diseases.

Key areas include:

oncology, particularly solid tumors

infectious diseases

antimicrobial-resistant infections

vaccine and prophylactic applications

The company prioritizes diseases where broad immune activation may provide advantages over targeted therapies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Kupando’s platform is centered on dual TLR agonists.

Key components include:

small-molecule TLR4/7 agonists

induction of innate immune activation

trained immunity mechanisms

potential use as monotherapy or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

This approach is designed to generate a broad, tumor-agnostic or pathogen-agnostic immune response, distinguishing it from more targeted immunotherapies.





Key Pipeline and Programs

KUP101

Modality: dual TLR4/7 agonist (small molecule, liposomal formulation)

Indication focus: solid tumors and infectious diseases

Status: CTA/IND-enabling and preclinical development

Mechanism: activation of innate immunity and induction of trained immune response

Pipeline expansion programs

Modality: TLR4/7 agonist derivatives

Indication focus: oncology, antimicrobial resistance and vaccine applications

Status: preclinical

The pipeline is largely centered on a single platform with multiple indication pathways.





Key Personnel

Johanna Holldack, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The leadership team includes experience in immunology, drug development and cross-border biotech operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Kupando operates with a partnership-enabled development model.

Key elements include:

venture investors including Remiges Ventures, LifeCare Partners and High-Tech Gründerfonds

public funding support, including German federal research funding

potential collaborations for combination therapies and vaccine applications

These relationships support both early-stage development and future clinical advancement.





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