Friday 20 March 2026

One To Watch

Kupando

A Germany-based biotechnology company developing innate immune-activating therapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Kupando focuses on dual Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists designed to induce broad immune responses through activation of innate and trained immunity.

Company Overview

Kupando is a biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule immunotherapies that stimulate the innate immune system to address unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases.

The company’s approach centers on activating Toll-like receptors, key components of immune recognition, to trigger a systemic immune response against tumors and pathogens.

Its strategy is based on the concept of “trained immunity,” in which innate immune cells are reprogrammed to respond more effectively to disease. This positions Kupando’s therapies as both therapeutic and potentially prophylactic agents across multiple indications.

Kupando operates as a platform-driven biotech with a focused pipeline built around a single mechanistic approach and a lead asset.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in Schönefeld (Berlin area), Germany
  • operates with a European base and collaborates with international research and funding partners

The company maintains a lean structure and advances programs through partnerships and external funding.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2018
  • founder and CEO: Johanna Holldack
  • based on technology originating from academic research, including work at the University of California San Diego

Kupando has raised venture funding through multiple rounds, including a Series A financing supported by European and international investors.

The company was established to advance a first-in-class dual TLR agonist platform into clinical development.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Kupando develops therapies across immune-mediated diseases.

Key areas include:

  • oncology, particularly solid tumors
  • infectious diseases
  • antimicrobial-resistant infections
  • vaccine and prophylactic applications

The company prioritizes diseases where broad immune activation may provide advantages over targeted therapies.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Kupando’s platform is centered on dual TLR agonists.

Key components include:

  • small-molecule TLR4/7 agonists
  • induction of innate immune activation
  • trained immunity mechanisms
  • potential use as monotherapy or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

This approach is designed to generate a broad, tumor-agnostic or pathogen-agnostic immune response, distinguishing it from more targeted immunotherapies.


Key Pipeline and Programs

KUP101

  • Modality: dual TLR4/7 agonist (small molecule, liposomal formulation)
  • Indication focus: solid tumors and infectious diseases
  • Status: CTA/IND-enabling and preclinical development
  • Mechanism: activation of innate immunity and induction of trained immune response

Pipeline expansion programs

  • Modality: TLR4/7 agonist derivatives
  • Indication focus: oncology, antimicrobial resistance and vaccine applications
  • Status: preclinical

The pipeline is largely centered on a single platform with multiple indication pathways.


Key Personnel

  • Johanna Holldack, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The leadership team includes experience in immunology, drug development and cross-border biotech operations.


Strategic Partnerships

Kupando operates with a partnership-enabled development model.

Key elements include:

  • venture investors including Remiges Ventures, LifeCare Partners and High-Tech Gründerfonds
  • public funding support, including German federal research funding
  • potential collaborations for combination therapies and vaccine applications

These relationships support both early-stage development and future clinical advancement.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether broad innate immune activation can translate into consistent clinical benefit. The company’s approach must demonstrate that dual TLR agonism can deliver efficacy without unacceptable systemic toxicity.

Innate immunity provides a rapid, non-specific response to disease and can influence downstream adaptive immune activity. Activating this system may enable broader therapeutic effects across tumor types and pathogens.

The company is developing dual TLR4/7 agonists that activate multiple immune pathways simultaneously. This contrasts with therapies targeting single immune checkpoints or pathways.

KUP101 is the company’s lead and only disclosed clinical candidate, representing the primary test of its platform. Its progress will determine the viability of the dual TLR agonist strategy.

Kupando is focused on immune-driven diseases.

Key areas include:

  • cancer, particularly solid tumors
  • infectious diseases
  • antimicrobial resistance

Kupando develops small-molecule immune activators that can be used as standalone therapies or in combination with existing treatments such as checkpoint inhibitors.

Key issues include:

  • transition of KUP101 into clinical trials
  • safety and tolerability of systemic immune activation
  • validation of trained immunity as a therapeutic mechanism
  • ability to expand beyond a single-asset platform
Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Kupando News

Kupando adds 10 million euros to series A raise
18 March 2026
More Kupando news >


Today's issue

SAB Biotherapeutics closes $85 million public offering
Biotechnology
SAB Biotherapeutics closes $85 million public offering
20 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Azitra raises up to $31.4m to expand into cosmetic dermatology
20 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Senate Democrats outline broad push to rein in US healthcare costs
20 March 2026
Biotechnology
Congruence announces $39.5 million financing
20 March 2026
Biotechnology
Novartis punts $2B to acquire a pan-mutant-selective PI3Kα inhibitor
20 March 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly successfully appeals against NICE’s donanemab snub
20 March 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly-partnered Fauna announces designation of novel obesity target
20 March 2026




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze