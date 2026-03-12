A privately held biotechnology company developing precision glycoengineering technologies for biologic drug design. Kyron.bio focuses on controlling glycosylation patterns on therapeutic proteins to improve the efficacy, safety and manufacturability of next-generation antibody therapies.

Company Overview

Kyron.bio is a biotechnology startup developing technologies to precisely control glycosylation, the process by which sugar molecules known as glycans are attached to proteins during biologic drug production. These glycans influence how therapeutic proteins behave in the body, affecting stability, immune recognition and clinical efficacy.

The company’s platform is designed to give drug developers precise control over glycan structures on antibody therapeutics. Conventional biologic manufacturing often produces heterogeneous glycan profiles, which can trigger immune responses or reduce therapeutic performance. Kyron.bio’s technology aims to generate highly consistent glycosylation patterns, improving both drug safety and effectiveness.

Kyron.bio positions its technology as a design and engineering platform for pharmaceutical partners developing complex biologic medicines, particularly monoclonal antibodies and multispecific antibody therapeutics.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Kyron.bio is headquartered in Paris, France, with research operations based at the Paris Biotech Santé incubator located within Hôpital Cochin.

The company operates as an early-stage biotechnology venture with a small research team and a partnership-oriented development model focused on collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.





Founding and History

Kyron.bio was founded in 2022 by scientist and entrepreneur Emilia McLaughlin.

The company emerged from the European startup ecosystem around Entrepreneur First and research environments including Institut Pasteur. Its founding concept was based on applying advanced glycobiology and cell engineering approaches to solve long-standing challenges in biologic drug manufacturing.

In 2025 the company raised approximately €5.5 million in seed financing from investors including HCVC, Verve Ventures, Entrepreneurs First and Saras Capital, alongside support from the European Innovation Council. The funding was intended to expand research activities, advance preclinical studies and build partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Kyron.bio’s technology is not limited to a single disease area and is intended to support biologic drug development across multiple therapeutic fields.

Potential application areas include:

oncology and antibody-based cancer therapeutics

autoimmune diseases requiring long-term biologic therapy

infectious diseases and immune-targeted treatments

The company’s primary focus is enabling improved design of antibody therapeutics, a rapidly expanding class of biologic drugs.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s core innovation centers on precision glycoengineering, which allows drug developers to control the glycan structures attached to therapeutic proteins.

Key elements of the platform include:

engineered mammalian production cell lines designed to control glycosylation

a proprietary glycan engineering toolbox applied to antibody molecules

structure-guided design methods that enable defined glycan profiles

This system enables production of therapeutic proteins with highly consistent glycan structures, achieving levels of glycan uniformity exceeding 97 percent in experimental settings.

The approach aims to reduce immune reactions, improve pharmacokinetics and enhance therapeutic activity of biologic drugs.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Kyron.bio is primarily a platform technology company and does not yet have late-stage clinical drug programs.

Current activities include:

Platform development

Modality: precision glycoengineering technology for biologic drug design

Application: monoclonal antibodies and multispecific biologics

Status: preclinical and technology development

Partnership programs

Focus: applying glycoengineering technology to partner antibody programs

Structure: collaborative research agreements with pharmaceutical companies





Key Personnel

Emilia McLaughlin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are central to Kyron.bio’s business model.

Key collaborations include:

Servier, which entered a research collaboration with Kyron.bio to apply the company’s glycoengineering technology to antibody therapeutics

pharmaceutical and biotech partners developing next-generation antibody therapies

These partnerships are intended to validate the company’s platform and expand its application in drug development programs.





