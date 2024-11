A cell therapy company engineering a new class of therapies for serious autoimmune diseases.

The Kyverna therapeutic platform combines advanced T cell engineering and synthetic biology technologies to suppress and eliminate the autoreactive immune cells at the root cause of inflammatory diseases.

In January 2021, Kyverna announced that it has raised $25 million in a Series A investment from Vida Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners, both of which were founding investors, as well as Gilead Sciences.