Laekna Therapeutics

Laekna has two core products and 14 other pipeline product candidates. LAE002 is an adenosine triphosphate (ATP) competitive AKT inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and PD-1/PD-L1 drug-resistant solid tumors. LAE001 is an androgen synthesis inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Laekna has initiated one registrational clinical trial and another five clinical trials for our Core Products LAE002 and LAE001. Among these six clinical trials, three are multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) designed to address medical needs in the standard of care (SOC)-resistant cancers.