Laekna Therapeutics

A Chinese clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer and liver fibrosis.

Laekna has two core products and 14 other pipeline product candidates. LAE002 is an adenosine triphosphate (ATP) competitive AKT inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and PD-1/PD-L1 drug-resistant solid tumors. LAE001 is an androgen synthesis inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Laekna has initiated one registrational clinical trial and another five clinical trials for our Core Products LAE002 and LAE001. Among these six clinical trials, three are multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) designed to address medical needs in the standard of care (SOC)-resistant cancers.

Latest Laekna Therapeutics News

Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024
Is hepatology a pharma graveyard or a promising blockbuster opportunity?
20 December 2023
Laekna goes public with vow to develop differentiated innovative drugs
29 June 2023
Chinese firms look to compete in domestic breast cancer market
26 August 2022
