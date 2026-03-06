Friday 6 March 2026

Latigo Biotherapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-opioid therapies for acute and chronic pain. Latigo Biotherapeutics focuses on small-molecule inhibitors targeting sodium channels involved in pain signaling, with the goal of providing effective analgesia without the addiction risks associated with opioids.

Company Overview

Latigo Biotherapeutics develops oral medicines designed to block the biological pathways that transmit pain signals in peripheral nerves. The company’s approach centers on highly selective inhibitors of the voltage-gated sodium channel NaV1.8, a target linked to pain transmission.

The strategy reflects broader industry interest in non-opioid analgesics following regulatory pressure and public health concerns related to opioid addiction. Latigo’s programs aim to provide rapid-acting pain relief while avoiding the dependence and safety risks associated with opioid drugs.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Latigo Biotherapeutics is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, United States.

The company operates as a research-focused biotechnology organization and conducts clinical development through trial networks in the United States and internationally.


Founding and History

Latigo was founded by venture firm Westlake Village BioPartners and operated in stealth mode for several years before emerging publicly with venture financing to develop non-opioid pain medicines.

The company raised significant venture funding to advance its pipeline, including a Series A round followed by a $150 million Series B financing announced in 2025 to support clinical development of its NaV1.8 inhibitor programs.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Latigo’s pipeline focuses on pain disorders mediated by peripheral nerve signaling.

Key areas include:

  • Acute pain, including postoperative pain
  • Chronic pain conditions
  • Neuropathic pain disorders

These indications represent major clinical areas where non-opioid analgesics are actively being pursued.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Latigo develops small-molecule inhibitors targeting sodium channels involved in nociception.

Key modalities include:

  • Selective NaV1.8 sodium-channel inhibitors
  • Small-molecule oral analgesics targeting peripheral pain pathways

NaV1.8 is expressed primarily in peripheral sensory neurons, making it a target for analgesics intended to block pain signaling without central nervous system effects.


Key Pipeline Programs

Selected programs include:

  • LTG-001, an oral NaV1.8 inhibitor in clinical development for acute pain, with Phase II trials evaluating efficacy in conditions such as osteoarthritis-related pain.
  • LTG-305, another oral NaV1.8 inhibitor in Phase I clinical trials aimed at chronic pain indications.

The company is also exploring additional sodium-channel inhibitors and related targets involved in pain transmission.


Key Personnel

  • Nima Farzan, Chief Executive Officer
  • Neil Singla, Chief Medical Officer


Strategic Partnerships and Investors

Latigo is backed by venture investors including Westlake Village BioPartners, 5AM Ventures, Foresite Capital and Corner Ventures.

The company’s financing rounds have also included participation from institutional investors such as Blue Owl Capital and Sanofi Ventures to support clinical development of its non-opioid pain pipeline.


FAQ Section

The opioid crisis has created strong regulatory and public-health pressure to develop analgesics that do not carry addiction risk. Many companies are therefore exploring new biological targets involved in pain signaling.

Sodium-channel inhibitors such as NaV1.8 blockers have become a major focus because they act directly on peripheral pain pathways rather than on the central nervous system.

NaV1.8 is a voltage-gated sodium channel expressed mainly in peripheral sensory neurons that transmit pain signals. Blocking this channel can reduce pain transmission at its source.

Because the target is largely absent from the brain, selective inhibitors may provide analgesia without the sedation, dependence or respiratory effects associated with opioids.

Several companies are pursuing NaV1.8 inhibitors, including large pharmaceutical companies and venture-backed biotechs. Latigo’s focus has been on developing highly selective molecules with rapid onset and favorable safety profiles.

Competition in the space intensified after Vertex Pharmaceuticals demonstrated clinical success with a sodium-channel-targeting pain therapy.

LTG-001 is the company’s lead clinical program and serves as the first major test of its NaV1.8 inhibitor strategy. The drug is being evaluated in clinical trials for acute pain conditions.

Positive clinical results could position the compound as a potential alternative to opioid analgesics in postoperative and other acute pain settings.

Acute pain, particularly postoperative pain, represents a large clinical market where opioids remain widely used. Demonstrating efficacy in this setting would establish clinical proof of concept and potentially support broader use in chronic pain conditions.

Latigo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with multiple early-stage programs but no approved products. Its value proposition is therefore tied primarily to clinical results from its NaV1.8 inhibitor programs.

Key developments include:

  • clinical data from Phase II studies of LTG-001
  • advancement of LTG-305 and other NaV1.8 inhibitors through early clinical trials
  • additional financing or partnerships to support late-stage development of non-opioid pain therapies.
