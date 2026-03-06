A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-opioid therapies for acute and chronic pain. Latigo Biotherapeutics focuses on small-molecule inhibitors targeting sodium channels involved in pain signaling, with the goal of providing effective analgesia without the addiction risks associated with opioids.

Company Overview

Latigo Biotherapeutics develops oral medicines designed to block the biological pathways that transmit pain signals in peripheral nerves. The company’s approach centers on highly selective inhibitors of the voltage-gated sodium channel NaV1.8, a target linked to pain transmission.

The strategy reflects broader industry interest in non-opioid analgesics following regulatory pressure and public health concerns related to opioid addiction. Latigo’s programs aim to provide rapid-acting pain relief while avoiding the dependence and safety risks associated with opioid drugs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Latigo Biotherapeutics is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, United States.

The company operates as a research-focused biotechnology organization and conducts clinical development through trial networks in the United States and internationally.





Founding and History

Latigo was founded by venture firm Westlake Village BioPartners and operated in stealth mode for several years before emerging publicly with venture financing to develop non-opioid pain medicines.

The company raised significant venture funding to advance its pipeline, including a Series A round followed by a $150 million Series B financing announced in 2025 to support clinical development of its NaV1.8 inhibitor programs.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Latigo’s pipeline focuses on pain disorders mediated by peripheral nerve signaling.

Key areas include:

Acute pain, including postoperative pain

Chronic pain conditions

Neuropathic pain disorders

These indications represent major clinical areas where non-opioid analgesics are actively being pursued.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Latigo develops small-molecule inhibitors targeting sodium channels involved in nociception.

Key modalities include:

Selective NaV1.8 sodium-channel inhibitors

Small-molecule oral analgesics targeting peripheral pain pathways

NaV1.8 is expressed primarily in peripheral sensory neurons, making it a target for analgesics intended to block pain signaling without central nervous system effects.





Key Pipeline Programs

Selected programs include:

LTG-001, an oral NaV1.8 inhibitor in clinical development for acute pain, with Phase II trials evaluating efficacy in conditions such as osteoarthritis-related pain.

LTG-305, another oral NaV1.8 inhibitor in Phase I clinical trials aimed at chronic pain indications.

The company is also exploring additional sodium-channel inhibitors and related targets involved in pain transmission.





Key Personnel

Nima Farzan, Chief Executive Officer

Neil Singla, Chief Medical Officer





Strategic Partnerships and Investors

Latigo is backed by venture investors including Westlake Village BioPartners, 5AM Ventures, Foresite Capital and Corner Ventures.

The company’s financing rounds have also included participation from institutional investors such as Blue Owl Capital and Sanofi Ventures to support clinical development of its non-opioid pain pipeline.





