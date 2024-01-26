LAVA Therapeutics

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

LAVA utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vgamma9 Vdelta2 T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.

As of Q1 2024, the company is conducting a Phase I/IIa dose escalation study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The Dutch company also has a collaboration with Seagen for the clinical development of SGN-EGFRd2 (LAVA-1223), and Merck & Co for the clinical development of LAVA-1207.