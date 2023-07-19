Sunday 24 November 2024

Leucid Bio

A biotech company pursuing a differentiated approach to develop next generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies using its proprietary Lateral CAR platform.

Leucid was founded to translate 20 years of King's College London research in the CAR-T field and is led by a highly experienced management team with both scientific and commercial expertise. As part of Leucid’s ongoing relationship with King’s, it benefits from exclusive access to and resources from the deep scientific, clinical and manufacturing expertise of John Maher and his academic team of immuno-oncology experts.

Leucid is headquartered in London, UK, with operations based at Guy’s Hospital with its own R&D and process development laboratories, enabling it to maintain its patient-centric focus on developing better cell therapies for the benefit of individuals with hard-to-treat solid tumours.

Leucid Bio appoints Filippo Petti as CEO
18 July 2023
