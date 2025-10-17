Lila Sciences

Friday 17 October 2025

A biotech company building an AI-driven platform and autonomous laboratory systems to accelerate scientific discovery.

Its vision is to integrate AI, robotics, and real-world experimentation under a unified system—what the company terms “AI Science Factories”—to run the full cycle of hypothesis, experiment, analysis, and iteration without human bottlenecks. The company emerged from stealth in 2023, backed by Flagship Pioneering, and initially raised $200 million in seed funding. 

In October 2025, Lila announced a $350 million Series A round, bringing total capital raised to $550 million. The raise included extension funding, with participation from NVIDIA’s venture arm and other strategic investors. 

Lila positions itself as a pure platform play—rather than advancing its own drug candidates, it aims to offer its AI-autonomous infrastructure to partners across therapeutics, chemical materials, and more. The company is expanding its lab footprint, having leased ~235,000 sq ft in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for its future operations. 

Leadership is anchored by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, with George Church, Ph.D., serving as Chief Scientist. 

