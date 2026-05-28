A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company targeting GCC-expressing gastrointestinal cancers with a Phase II cancer vaccine, a CD47-blocking antibody, and a CAR-T program, now seeking to expand via a heavily dilutive all-stock merger with InnocsAI. Liminatus trades on Nasdaq under the ticker LIMN, though its listing status is under active threat following a Nasdaq deficiency notice received in May 2026. The company's scientific rationale centers on Guanylyl Cyclase C (GCC), a receptor expressed selectively on gastrointestinal tumor cells, as both a therapeutic target and a diagnostic biomarker. The pipeline strategy layers three mechanistically distinct approaches — active vaccination, innate immune checkpoint blockade, and adoptive cell therapy — all anchored to the same target biology.
Liminatus Pharma is headquartered in Orange County, California. Operations appear concentrated at the single US site, consistent with the company's early clinical stage and constrained cash position since its SPAC listing.
Liminatus went public via a merger with Iris Acquisition Corp, a SPAC, and began trading on Nasdaq as LIMN. Chris Kim (JD, LLM) has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director since November 2022. The company has operated with limited cash reserves since listing — a financial reality that has shaped its all-stock approach to the proposed InnocsAI acquisition announced in May 2026. On 22 May 2026, just one day after that merger announcement, Liminatus disclosed a Nasdaq delisting notification, sharpening the going-concern risk.
Liminatus focuses entirely on gastrointestinal oncology, with colorectal cancer as the primary indication and pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers as secondary targets — all chosen for their consistent GCC expression. Colorectal cancer remains a leading cause of cancer mortality in the US, and advanced or metastatic disease carries a poor prognosis with limited immunotherapy options validated to date. The GCC target is particularly useful because its expression is largely restricted to normal intestinal epithelium and is upregulated on GI tumor cells, offering a degree of therapeutic selectivity uncommon in solid tumor immunotherapy. The pending InnocsAI merger, if completed, would bolt on a broader CAR-T cell therapy pipeline and potentially extend Liminatus's oncology footprint beyond GI cancers.
The core platform exploits GCC as a shared antigen across GI tumor types, pursued through three mechanistically distinct modalities. The lead program is an active cancer vaccine designed to prime CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and B cells against GCC-expressing tumor cells — an approach betting that durable antigen-specific immunity can be mounted against a self-antigen that tumors over-express. The CD47-blocking monoclonal antibody targets the "don't eat me" signal that tumor cells use to evade macrophage clearance; Liminatus's version is engineered to bind preferentially to immune cells rather than red blood cells and platelets, which is the mechanism that has caused clinically significant hemolysis with first-generation CD47 inhibitors. The GCC-targeted CAR-T program applies adoptive cell therapy to the same GI cancer antigen space, and a pending deal with InnocsAI would bring additional cell therapy assets into the portfolio.
The GCC cancer vaccine is the most advanced asset, currently in Phase II across colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers. The vaccine works by presenting GCC antigen to the immune system, triggering CD8+ T cell and B cell responses that recognize GCC on tumor cells. GCC also functions as a liquid biopsy-adjacent biomarker for detecting metastatic colorectal cancer, which could support patient selection and monitoring in future trials.
The CD47-blocking monoclonal antibody is in development for solid tumors and addresses a recognized limitation of earlier CD47 programs. By engineering preferential binding to immune effector cells rather than erythrocytes and platelets, Liminatus aims to retain the macrophage-activating benefit of CD47 blockade while avoiding the on-target hematologic toxicity that constrained competitors including Gilead's magrolimab.
The GCC-targeted CAR-T program applies the company's established antigen expertise to adoptive T cell therapy, targeting the same GI cancer population as the vaccine. The scope of the InnocsAI cell therapy pipeline being acquired has not been detailed publicly, but the all-stock deal was structured to add incremental CAR-T assets without requiring cash outlay.
On 21 May 2026, Liminatus announced a proposed merger with InnocsAI, in which InnocsAI merges into a newly formed Delaware subsidiary of Liminatus; consideration is 1,600,000,000 Liminatus shares at $0.20 per share (approximately $320 million) plus contingent value rights, with Liminatus stock rising roughly 31% on the announcement. The all-stock structure and the sheer volume of newly issued shares — at a sub-$1 price — signal a company with minimal cash deploying equity as currency, with meaningful dilution for existing holders. One day later, on 22 May 2026, Liminatus disclosed a Nasdaq delisting notification due to non-compliance, a material disclosure that arrived at the worst possible moment and which the company said it intends to address. The pairing of a transformative acquisition announcement and a going-concern listing notice within 24 hours defines the central tension investors must weigh.
Chris Kim serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director, having led the company since November 2022. Kim holds both a JD and an LLM, a legal rather than scientific background that is unusual for a clinical-stage biotech CEO and reflects the company's SPAC-era origins and regulatory-transactional orientation. Detailed credentials for additional executives — including scientific or medical leadership — are not available in public disclosures reviewed.
The proposed merger with InnocsAI, announced 21 May 2026, is Liminatus's only disclosed major strategic transaction. The deal is structured as an all-stock acquisition valued at approximately $320 million, with contingent value rights added to the consideration. No licensing deals, co-development agreements, or academic collaborations have been disclosed publicly.
Liminatus has operated with constrained cash reserves since its SPAC listing and structuring the InnocsAI deal as 1.6 billion shares at $0.20 each — entirely in stock — confirms the company has little capital to deploy. The all-stock approach preserves whatever cash remains for operations but comes at the cost of substantial dilution to existing shareholders. Contingent value rights were included alongside the share consideration, suggesting InnocsAI's members negotiated some performance-linked upside to compensate for the equity risk they are absorbing.
Guanylyl Cyclase C is a receptor expressed on normal intestinal epithelium but significantly upregulated on colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal tumor cells, providing meaningful tumor selectivity relative to pan-epithelial targets. Its restricted expression pattern makes it viable for active immunization strategies — the immune system can be trained to recognize GCC without the same degree of auto-reactivity risk posed by more ubiquitous antigens. GCC also functions as a circulating biomarker for metastatic colorectal cancer, which could enable patient stratification and disease monitoring independent of any therapeutic program.
CD47 is expressed broadly, including on red blood cells and platelets, and first-generation blockers — including Gilead's magrolimab, which was discontinued — caused hemolytic anemia as an on-target toxicity that proved clinically limiting. Liminatus's antibody is engineered to bind preferentially to immune cells rather than erythrocytes and platelets, a design intended to preserve macrophage activation while sidestepping the hematologic liability. Whether this selectivity holds clinically is the critical unanswered question; preclinical differentiation from magrolimab does not guarantee a cleaner safety profile in humans.
The GCC cancer vaccine is Liminatus's lead asset and the most clinically advanced program, currently in Phase II across colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers. It works by priming CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and B cells against GCC, aiming to generate durable antigen-specific immune responses against GCC-expressing tumors. Phase II data readouts will be the defining near-term catalyst for the company's scientific credibility, particularly given the financial pressures surrounding its Nasdaq listing.
Prior to the InnocsAI deal, the pipeline was tightly focused on GCC-expressing gastrointestinal malignancies — colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers — using three mechanistically distinct modalities against the same target. The InnocsAI acquisition is intended to add broader CAR-T cell therapy assets, though the specific indications and targets within InnocsAI's portfolio have not been publicly detailed. If completed, the merger would make Liminatus a more diversified cell therapy company while retaining its GI oncology anchor.
Liminatus is clinical-stage, with the GCC cancer vaccine in Phase II as the only program at that level of maturity; the CD47 antibody and GCC-targeted CAR-T programs appear to be at earlier stages. The company went public via SPAC rather than a traditional IPO, which typically signals limited revenue and reliance on equity markets for capital. The immediate milestone is not a data readout but a corporate one: resolving the Nasdaq delisting notice while simultaneously closing the InnocsAI merger, two high-stakes processes running in parallel under financial strain.
The risk-reward picture here is unusually compressed into a handful of near-term events. Key watchpoints include:
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