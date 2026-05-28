Company Overview

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company targeting GCC-expressing gastrointestinal cancers with a Phase II cancer vaccine, a CD47-blocking antibody, and a CAR-T program, now seeking to expand via a heavily dilutive all-stock merger with InnocsAI. Liminatus trades on Nasdaq under the ticker LIMN, though its listing status is under active threat following a Nasdaq deficiency notice received in May 2026. The company's scientific rationale centers on Guanylyl Cyclase C (GCC), a receptor expressed selectively on gastrointestinal tumor cells, as both a therapeutic target and a diagnostic biomarker. The pipeline strategy layers three mechanistically distinct approaches — active vaccination, innate immune checkpoint blockade, and adoptive cell therapy — all anchored to the same target biology.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Liminatus Pharma is headquartered in Orange County, California. Operations appear concentrated at the single US site, consistent with the company's early clinical stage and constrained cash position since its SPAC listing.





Founding and History

Liminatus went public via a merger with Iris Acquisition Corp, a SPAC, and began trading on Nasdaq as LIMN. Chris Kim (JD, LLM) has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director since November 2022. The company has operated with limited cash reserves since listing — a financial reality that has shaped its all-stock approach to the proposed InnocsAI acquisition announced in May 2026. On 22 May 2026, just one day after that merger announcement, Liminatus disclosed a Nasdaq delisting notification, sharpening the going-concern risk.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Liminatus focuses entirely on gastrointestinal oncology, with colorectal cancer as the primary indication and pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers as secondary targets — all chosen for their consistent GCC expression. Colorectal cancer remains a leading cause of cancer mortality in the US, and advanced or metastatic disease carries a poor prognosis with limited immunotherapy options validated to date. The GCC target is particularly useful because its expression is largely restricted to normal intestinal epithelium and is upregulated on GI tumor cells, offering a degree of therapeutic selectivity uncommon in solid tumor immunotherapy. The pending InnocsAI merger, if completed, would bolt on a broader CAR-T cell therapy pipeline and potentially extend Liminatus's oncology footprint beyond GI cancers.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The core platform exploits GCC as a shared antigen across GI tumor types, pursued through three mechanistically distinct modalities. The lead program is an active cancer vaccine designed to prime CD8+ cytotoxic T cells and B cells against GCC-expressing tumor cells — an approach betting that durable antigen-specific immunity can be mounted against a self-antigen that tumors over-express. The CD47-blocking monoclonal antibody targets the "don't eat me" signal that tumor cells use to evade macrophage clearance; Liminatus's version is engineered to bind preferentially to immune cells rather than red blood cells and platelets, which is the mechanism that has caused clinically significant hemolysis with first-generation CD47 inhibitors. The GCC-targeted CAR-T program applies adoptive cell therapy to the same GI cancer antigen space, and a pending deal with InnocsAI would bring additional cell therapy assets into the portfolio.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The GCC cancer vaccine is the most advanced asset, currently in Phase II across colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers. The vaccine works by presenting GCC antigen to the immune system, triggering CD8+ T cell and B cell responses that recognize GCC on tumor cells. GCC also functions as a liquid biopsy-adjacent biomarker for detecting metastatic colorectal cancer, which could support patient selection and monitoring in future trials.

The CD47-blocking monoclonal antibody is in development for solid tumors and addresses a recognized limitation of earlier CD47 programs. By engineering preferential binding to immune effector cells rather than erythrocytes and platelets, Liminatus aims to retain the macrophage-activating benefit of CD47 blockade while avoiding the on-target hematologic toxicity that constrained competitors including Gilead's magrolimab.

The GCC-targeted CAR-T program applies the company's established antigen expertise to adoptive T cell therapy, targeting the same GI cancer population as the vaccine. The scope of the InnocsAI cell therapy pipeline being acquired has not been detailed publicly, but the all-stock deal was structured to add incremental CAR-T assets without requiring cash outlay.





Recent Developments

On 21 May 2026, Liminatus announced a proposed merger with InnocsAI, in which InnocsAI merges into a newly formed Delaware subsidiary of Liminatus; consideration is 1,600,000,000 Liminatus shares at $0.20 per share (approximately $320 million) plus contingent value rights, with Liminatus stock rising roughly 31% on the announcement. The all-stock structure and the sheer volume of newly issued shares — at a sub-$1 price — signal a company with minimal cash deploying equity as currency, with meaningful dilution for existing holders. One day later, on 22 May 2026, Liminatus disclosed a Nasdaq delisting notification due to non-compliance, a material disclosure that arrived at the worst possible moment and which the company said it intends to address. The pairing of a transformative acquisition announcement and a going-concern listing notice within 24 hours defines the central tension investors must weigh.





Key Personnel

Chris Kim serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director, having led the company since November 2022. Kim holds both a JD and an LLM, a legal rather than scientific background that is unusual for a clinical-stage biotech CEO and reflects the company's SPAC-era origins and regulatory-transactional orientation. Detailed credentials for additional executives — including scientific or medical leadership — are not available in public disclosures reviewed.





Strategic Partnerships

The proposed merger with InnocsAI, announced 21 May 2026, is Liminatus's only disclosed major strategic transaction. The deal is structured as an all-stock acquisition valued at approximately $320 million, with contingent value rights added to the consideration. No licensing deals, co-development agreements, or academic collaborations have been disclosed publicly.





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