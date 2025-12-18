An Australian biotechnology company based in Perth (Boorloo), Western Australia. The company is developing approaches to address antimicrobial resistance, with an initial focus on human infectious disease and broader applicability across other settings where resistant bacteria and biofilms pose persistent challenges.

Founding and History

Lixa was founded in 2021 to translate research originating at the University of Western Australia into clinical development. The company was formed around a resistance-modulating small-molecule approach identified in academic research and has since progressed from preclinical validation into early human testing.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Lixa’s development strategy is centered on bacterial infectious diseases where antimicrobial resistance reduces the effectiveness of existing therapies. Its near-term clinical focus is on:

Respiratory bacterial infections

Systemic bacterial infections

The company also references potential non-clinical applications of its technology in sectors affected by biofilms and resistant organisms, though its current development priorities are in human health.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Lixa is developing a class of small-molecule resistance modulators designed to interfere with bacterial resistance pathways rather than directly kill bacteria. The approach is intended for combination use with existing antibiotics or antimicrobial agents, with the goal of restoring or enhancing their activity against resistant pathogens. The mechanism is positioned as broadly applicable across bacterial species due to its focus on conserved biological processes.

Key Personnel

Dr Maud Eijkenboom – Managing Director

– Managing Director John Poynton AO – Chair

– Chair Craig Breen – Chief Operating Officer

– Chief Operating Officer Dr Andrew Barker – Chief Scientific Officer

– Chief Scientific Officer Mark Pitts – Chief Financial Officer

– Chief Financial Officer Lizzie Thomson – Head of Clinical Strategy

Strategic Partnerships

Lixa is pursuing external partnerships to support clinical development and potential downstream deployment. The company has indicated interest in collaborations with pharmaceutical, clinical, and industrial partners, particularly where combination use with existing antimicrobial products is relevant.

