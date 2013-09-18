Denmark-based Lundbeck (LUN: CO) is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain disease and the central nervous system.

The company's pipeline consists of several Research and Development programmes and its products are available in more than 100 countries. Lundbeck has research centres in Denmark and the US and production facilities are located in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.7 billion in 2020 (EUR 2.4 billion; USD 2.7 billion).