Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain disease.

Denmark-based Lundbeck (LUN: CO) is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain disease and the central nervous system.

The company's pipeline consists of several Research and Development programmes and its products are available in more than 100 countries. Lundbeck has research centres in Denmark and the US and production facilities are located in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.7 billion in 2020 (EUR 2.4 billion; USD 2.7 billion).

Latest Lundbeck News

Lundbeck reports 18% revenue growth in third quarter
13 November 2024
Lundbeck reports strong trial results for Vyepti in migraine prevention
31 October 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 19
20 October 2024
Lundbeck forking out $2.6 billion to acquire Longboard Pharma
15 October 2024
