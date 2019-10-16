Sunday 24 November 2024

"Lyell is addressing the unsolved problem of creating reliable, curative adoptive cell therapy for solid tumours."

"Lyell brings together an unrivalled scientific team with a collection of novel technologies aimed at tackling the three barriers to this unsolved challenge:

* Redefining the starting cell preparations for cell-based immunotherapy by taking a cell-and developmental-biology approach, following the decades-long work of two Lyell scientific leaders, Stan Riddell and Nick Restifo.

* Modulating T cells to maintain their functionality within the solid tumour microenvironment, with special attention to preventing, controlling and reversing the differentiation of T cells into dysfunctional states within solid tumors.

* Controlling the specificity and safety of solid tumour-directed T cells armed with TCRs, CARs or other targeting modalities using state-of-the-art protein engineering.

These three goals define the scientific triad of approaches that we believe will overcome the functional barriers to reliable and successful curative therapies. While we are focused on autologous T cells, we believe that we are developing technologies that will be useful to cell therapies broadly, potentially including allogeneic approaches."

Latest Lyell Immunopharma News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2024
5 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 25
27 October 2024
Lyell Immunopharma to acquire ImmPACT Bio
26 October 2024
GSK opts not to use Lyell's cell therapy tech after all
25 October 2022
