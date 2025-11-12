Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), having secured the first FDA-approved treatment in the disease with its liver-directed THR-beta agonist Rezdiffra.

Company Overview

A biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), having secured the first FDA-approved treatment in the disease with its liver-directed THR-beta agonist Rezdiffra. Madrigal's mission centers on halting or reversing liver fibrosis and resolving MASH before patients develop cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer. The company is now expanding its pipeline to build on that landmark approval, pursuing combination regimens targeting the full metabolic and fibrotic pathology of MASH.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Madrigal is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, where it was founded and continues to operate its core commercial, medical, and R&D functions. The company's pipeline licensing activity spans global rights, reflecting an ambition to commercialize broadly beyond the US market.





Founding and History

Madrigal was founded in 2016 and built its early pipeline around resmetirom, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-beta) agonist originally developed for liver and metabolic disease. The company is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker MDGL. Its defining milestone came with the FDA approval of Rezdiffra (resmetirom), the first approved therapy for MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis — a historic regulatory achievement in a disease that had lacked any approved treatment for decades.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Madrigal is wholly concentrated on MASH, a progressive liver disease driven by metabolic dysfunction that affects an estimated 6 to 8 million Americans with significant fibrosis. Left untreated, MASH progresses to cirrhosis, liver failure, hepatocellular carcinoma, and the need for transplant. The unmet need is enormous: prior to Rezdiffra's approval, no pharmacological option existed for this patient population. Madrigal is now looking beyond monotherapy, pursuing combination strategies that target complementary metabolic pathways alongside THR-beta agonism.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Rezdiffra is a liver-directed, selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist — a small molecule designed to activate THR-beta selectively in the liver while minimizing systemic thyroid hormone effects on the heart and bone. THR-beta activation reduces hepatic fat, inflammation, and fibrosis through pathways including lipid metabolism and mitochondrial function. The selectivity profile is a core differentiating feature, intended to provide efficacy without the cardiovascular and skeletal risks associated with non-selective thyroid hormone action. Madrigal is extending its platform by adding a GLP-1 receptor agonist, licensed from CSPC, to target the upstream metabolic drivers of MASH in combination with Rezdiffra's liver-directed mechanism.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is Madrigal's approved asset and commercial anchor — a once-daily oral THR-beta agonist indicated for noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2/F3). Its Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution and fibrosis improvement at 52 weeks, supporting the March 2024 FDA approval. Madrigal continues to generate post-approval data, including from the MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES cardiovascular and cirrhosis outcomes study, which remains ongoing.

The second major pipeline asset is a preclinical GLP-1 receptor agonist licensed exclusively from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a deal valued at up to $2 billion, with $120 million paid upfront. Madrigal intends to develop this GLP-1 agent as a combination partner for Rezdiffra, targeting the metabolic and adipose-driven inputs to MASH alongside Rezdiffra's hepatic fibrotic and steatotic effects. The combination rationale mirrors the emerging scientific consensus that addressing both systemic metabolic dysfunction and liver-specific pathology will be necessary for durable disease modification in MASH.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Madrigal appointed a new medical affairs chief to support the ongoing commercial rollout of Rezdiffra, signaling a continued organizational build-out around its launch infrastructure. The company also announced its landmark exclusive global licensing agreement with CSPC for a GLP-1 receptor agonist, committing $120 million upfront against potential total consideration of $2 billion. These moves reflect Madrigal's dual priority of maximizing Rezdiffra's commercial trajectory while building a next-generation MASH pipeline for combination therapy.





Key Personnel

Bill Sibold serves as Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive commercial and executive leadership experience in biopharmaceuticals; he leads Madrigal's commercial launch and pipeline expansion strategy. The company's leadership team also includes Shannon Kelley as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Clint Wallace serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing organizational development as the company scales its commercial operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Madrigal's most significant recent partnership is its exclusive global licensing agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group for a preclinical GLP-1 receptor agonist, structured at $120 million upfront and up to $2 billion in total potential value. The deal is specifically framed around combination development with Rezdiffra, positioning Madrigal to pursue a multi-mechanism approach to MASH. No other major co-development or commercial partnerships have been publicly announced to date.





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