Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), having secured the first FDA-approved treatment in the disease with its liver-directed THR-beta agonist Rezdiffra. Madrigal's mission centers on halting or reversing liver fibrosis and resolving MASH before patients develop cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer. The company is now expanding its pipeline to build on that landmark approval, pursuing combination regimens targeting the full metabolic and fibrotic pathology of MASH.
Madrigal is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, where it was founded and continues to operate its core commercial, medical, and R&D functions. The company's pipeline licensing activity spans global rights, reflecting an ambition to commercialize broadly beyond the US market.
Madrigal was founded in 2016 and built its early pipeline around resmetirom, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-beta) agonist originally developed for liver and metabolic disease. The company is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker MDGL. Its defining milestone came with the FDA approval of Rezdiffra (resmetirom), the first approved therapy for MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis — a historic regulatory achievement in a disease that had lacked any approved treatment for decades.
Madrigal is wholly concentrated on MASH, a progressive liver disease driven by metabolic dysfunction that affects an estimated 6 to 8 million Americans with significant fibrosis. Left untreated, MASH progresses to cirrhosis, liver failure, hepatocellular carcinoma, and the need for transplant. The unmet need is enormous: prior to Rezdiffra's approval, no pharmacological option existed for this patient population. Madrigal is now looking beyond monotherapy, pursuing combination strategies that target complementary metabolic pathways alongside THR-beta agonism.
Rezdiffra is a liver-directed, selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist — a small molecule designed to activate THR-beta selectively in the liver while minimizing systemic thyroid hormone effects on the heart and bone. THR-beta activation reduces hepatic fat, inflammation, and fibrosis through pathways including lipid metabolism and mitochondrial function. The selectivity profile is a core differentiating feature, intended to provide efficacy without the cardiovascular and skeletal risks associated with non-selective thyroid hormone action. Madrigal is extending its platform by adding a GLP-1 receptor agonist, licensed from CSPC, to target the upstream metabolic drivers of MASH in combination with Rezdiffra's liver-directed mechanism.
Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is Madrigal's approved asset and commercial anchor — a once-daily oral THR-beta agonist indicated for noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2/F3). Its Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution and fibrosis improvement at 52 weeks, supporting the March 2024 FDA approval. Madrigal continues to generate post-approval data, including from the MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES cardiovascular and cirrhosis outcomes study, which remains ongoing.
The second major pipeline asset is a preclinical GLP-1 receptor agonist licensed exclusively from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a deal valued at up to $2 billion, with $120 million paid upfront. Madrigal intends to develop this GLP-1 agent as a combination partner for Rezdiffra, targeting the metabolic and adipose-driven inputs to MASH alongside Rezdiffra's hepatic fibrotic and steatotic effects. The combination rationale mirrors the emerging scientific consensus that addressing both systemic metabolic dysfunction and liver-specific pathology will be necessary for durable disease modification in MASH.
In April 2026, Madrigal appointed a new medical affairs chief to support the ongoing commercial rollout of Rezdiffra, signaling a continued organizational build-out around its launch infrastructure. The company also announced its landmark exclusive global licensing agreement with CSPC for a GLP-1 receptor agonist, committing $120 million upfront against potential total consideration of $2 billion. These moves reflect Madrigal's dual priority of maximizing Rezdiffra's commercial trajectory while building a next-generation MASH pipeline for combination therapy.
Bill Sibold serves as Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive commercial and executive leadership experience in biopharmaceuticals; he leads Madrigal's commercial launch and pipeline expansion strategy. The company's leadership team also includes Shannon Kelley as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Clint Wallace serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing organizational development as the company scales its commercial operations.
Madrigal's most significant recent partnership is its exclusive global licensing agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group for a preclinical GLP-1 receptor agonist, structured at $120 million upfront and up to $2 billion in total potential value. The deal is specifically framed around combination development with Rezdiffra, positioning Madrigal to pursue a multi-mechanism approach to MASH. No other major co-development or commercial partnerships have been publicly announced to date.
Madrigal holds the only FDA-approved pharmacological treatment for MASH, a disease affecting millions of Americans with no prior therapeutic options. First-mover advantage in a newly opened disease category typically confers durable commercial and scientific credibility. The company is now extending that position by building combination regimens designed to treat the full complexity of MASH before competitors can establish foothold.
THR-beta is the predominant thyroid hormone receptor isoform expressed in the liver and plays a central role in regulating hepatic lipid metabolism, mitochondrial biogenesis, and bile acid synthesis. Selective activation of THR-beta reduces liver fat accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis without triggering the cardiac and bone side effects associated with full thyroid hormone stimulation. This liver-directed selectivity is what made resmetirom viable as a long-term treatment and enabled its regulatory approval.
Most MASH programs in development target upstream metabolic pathways — GLP-1 receptors, FGF21 analogs, or ACC inhibitors — rather than hepatic fibrosis and steatosis directly. Rezdiffra's liver-directed, THR-beta selective mechanism operates downstream, directly in hepatocytes, providing a complementary rather than competing mode of action. Madrigal is now positioning that mechanistic complementarity as the basis for its own combination strategy by licensing a GLP-1 agent to pair with Rezdiffra.
The Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial evaluated resmetirom in noncirrhotic MASH patients with F2 or F3 liver fibrosis, demonstrating statistically significant rates of MASH resolution without worsening fibrosis at 52 weeks compared to placebo. The data met both co-primary histological endpoints and supported accelerated approval from the FDA in March 2024. The ongoing MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES study is evaluating longer-term effects on liver-related clinical events and cardiovascular outcomes.
Madrigal's pipeline is entirely anchored in MASH and its metabolic underpinnings. The CSPC-licensed GLP-1 receptor agonist extends the pipeline into the systemic metabolic disease space, addressing insulin resistance, adipose tissue dysfunction, and caloric excess — all upstream drivers of hepatic steatosis and MASH progression. The company's strategy is not to diversify away from MASH but to build a more complete therapeutic toolkit within it.
Madrigal is in active commercialization with Rezdiffra following its March 2024 FDA approval, making it a commercial-stage company with an approved product generating revenue. In parallel, it is in early-stage pipeline development with the CSPC GLP-1 asset, which is preclinical. The MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES study continues to generate Phase III-level evidence to support label expansion and long-term differentiation of Rezdiffra.
Madrigal's near-term profile is shaped by both commercial execution and early pipeline progress. Key factors to monitor include:
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