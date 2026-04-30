Company Overview

A Munich-based tech-bio company developing scalable microbiome-based therapeutics for severe and chronic diseases, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to translate gut microbiome science into clinical-stage treatments. Founded in 2020, mbiomics GmbH sits at the intersection of computational biology and drug development, applying bioinformatics-driven insights to identify and develop microbiome-derived therapies. The company describes its approach as a TechBio platform, combining analytical rigor with a translational pipeline targeting conditions where the microbiome plays a causal or modulatory role.





Headquarters and Global Presence

mbiomics is headquartered in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and operates primarily within the German and broader European biotech ecosystem. The company actively seeks clinical partnerships and scientific collaborations internationally as it advances toward clinical validation.





Founding and History

mbiomics was founded in 2020 in Munich, growing out of interdisciplinary research spanning biochemistry, molecular biology, applied statistics, and computational biology. The company attracted early backing from Bayern Kapital and MIG Capital, completing a Series A financing round that reached a total of 30 million euros across three closings. The third and final closing of the Series A, announced in April 2026, added 12 million euros ($14 million), underscoring continued investor confidence as the company enters clinical-stage development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

mbiomics focuses on severe and chronic diseases where the gut microbiome is understood to play a significant biological role, spanning areas including gastroenterological conditions and systemic diseases with an inflammatory or metabolic component. The company's rationale is grounded in the growing body of evidence linking microbiome composition and function to disease pathogenesis and treatment response. By targeting conditions with recognized unmet need and a mechanistic link to the microbiome, mbiomics aims to generate therapies that go beyond symptomatic management.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

At the core of mbiomics' strategy is a proprietary analytics technology that applies computational biology and bioinformatics to interrogate the microbiome at scale. This platform is designed to identify functionally relevant microbial targets and translate those findings into therapeutic candidates with defined mechanisms. The TechBio model distinguishes mbiomics from earlier-generation microbiome companies that relied on empirical fecal transplant approaches, instead pursuing a data-driven, scalable development path. The platform is also available for external collaboration, with the company actively seeking partners to apply its analytics capabilities in new scientific contexts.





Key Pipeline and Programs

mbiomics has not yet publicly disclosed specific named drug candidates or NCT trial identifiers, consistent with its pre-clinical to early clinical positioning as of mid-2026. The company's pipeline is described as a broader therapeutic pipeline being built in parallel with its lead program, which is heading into clinical validation. The lead program targets a severe or chronic disease with a microbiome-relevant mechanism, though the specific indication has not been publicly detailed. As Series A capital is deployed following the April 2026 third closing, near-term milestones are expected to include IND-enabling studies and first-in-human trial initiation, which will bring greater pipeline transparency.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, mbiomics announced the successful third closing of its Series A financing round, bringing total proceeds to 30 million euros. MIG Capital's managing partner Matthias Kromayer noted that the company had made impressive progress in translating microbiome science into a scalable therapeutic approach and confirmed the company is heading into clinical validation. The round was co-led by existing investors Bayern Kapital and MIG Capital, reflecting continued institutional commitment to the company's strategy.





Key Personnel

Johannes B. Woehrstein serves as Chief Executive Officer of mbiomics, having provided public commentary on the company's TechBio platform strategy and vision for revolutionizing microbiome-based therapies. The broader leadership team at mbiomics GmbH comprises co-founders with expertise spanning intellectual property, scientific research, marketing, and technology, forming an interdisciplinary founding cohort. Specific names and credentials for the CSO or CMO have not been publicly disclosed at this stage of the company's development.





Strategic Partnerships

mbiomics has received financial backing from Bayern Kapital and MIG Capital, both of which have participated across multiple Series A closings, signaling a strategic as well as financial relationship with its lead investors. The company is actively pursuing clinical partnerships, scientific collaborations, and licensing discussions for its analytics platform, positioning it for potential co-development or out-licensing arrangements as clinical data emerges.





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