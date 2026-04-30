A Munich-based tech-bio company developing scalable microbiome-based therapeutics for severe and chronic diseases, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to translate gut microbiome science into clinical-stage treatments. Founded in 2020, mbiomics GmbH sits at the intersection of computational biology and drug development, applying bioinformatics-driven insights to identify and develop microbiome-derived therapies. The company describes its approach as a TechBio platform, combining analytical rigor with a translational pipeline targeting conditions where the microbiome plays a causal or modulatory role.
mbiomics is headquartered in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and operates primarily within the German and broader European biotech ecosystem. The company actively seeks clinical partnerships and scientific collaborations internationally as it advances toward clinical validation.
mbiomics was founded in 2020 in Munich, growing out of interdisciplinary research spanning biochemistry, molecular biology, applied statistics, and computational biology. The company attracted early backing from Bayern Kapital and MIG Capital, completing a Series A financing round that reached a total of 30 million euros across three closings. The third and final closing of the Series A, announced in April 2026, added 12 million euros ($14 million), underscoring continued investor confidence as the company enters clinical-stage development.
mbiomics focuses on severe and chronic diseases where the gut microbiome is understood to play a significant biological role, spanning areas including gastroenterological conditions and systemic diseases with an inflammatory or metabolic component. The company's rationale is grounded in the growing body of evidence linking microbiome composition and function to disease pathogenesis and treatment response. By targeting conditions with recognized unmet need and a mechanistic link to the microbiome, mbiomics aims to generate therapies that go beyond symptomatic management.
At the core of mbiomics' strategy is a proprietary analytics technology that applies computational biology and bioinformatics to interrogate the microbiome at scale. This platform is designed to identify functionally relevant microbial targets and translate those findings into therapeutic candidates with defined mechanisms. The TechBio model distinguishes mbiomics from earlier-generation microbiome companies that relied on empirical fecal transplant approaches, instead pursuing a data-driven, scalable development path. The platform is also available for external collaboration, with the company actively seeking partners to apply its analytics capabilities in new scientific contexts.
mbiomics has not yet publicly disclosed specific named drug candidates or NCT trial identifiers, consistent with its pre-clinical to early clinical positioning as of mid-2026. The company's pipeline is described as a broader therapeutic pipeline being built in parallel with its lead program, which is heading into clinical validation. The lead program targets a severe or chronic disease with a microbiome-relevant mechanism, though the specific indication has not been publicly detailed. As Series A capital is deployed following the April 2026 third closing, near-term milestones are expected to include IND-enabling studies and first-in-human trial initiation, which will bring greater pipeline transparency.
In April 2026, mbiomics announced the successful third closing of its Series A financing round, bringing total proceeds to 30 million euros. MIG Capital's managing partner Matthias Kromayer noted that the company had made impressive progress in translating microbiome science into a scalable therapeutic approach and confirmed the company is heading into clinical validation. The round was co-led by existing investors Bayern Kapital and MIG Capital, reflecting continued institutional commitment to the company's strategy.
Johannes B. Woehrstein serves as Chief Executive Officer of mbiomics, having provided public commentary on the company's TechBio platform strategy and vision for revolutionizing microbiome-based therapies. The broader leadership team at mbiomics GmbH comprises co-founders with expertise spanning intellectual property, scientific research, marketing, and technology, forming an interdisciplinary founding cohort. Specific names and credentials for the CSO or CMO have not been publicly disclosed at this stage of the company's development.
mbiomics has received financial backing from Bayern Kapital and MIG Capital, both of which have participated across multiple Series A closings, signaling a strategic as well as financial relationship with its lead investors. The company is actively pursuing clinical partnerships, scientific collaborations, and licensing discussions for its analytics platform, positioning it for potential co-development or out-licensing arrangements as clinical data emerges.
mbiomics positions itself as a TechBio company rather than a traditional biotech, using a computational biology and bioinformatics platform to drive target identification and therapeutic development. This distinguishes it from first-generation microbiome companies that pursued empirical fecal transplant strategies without deep mechanistic rationale. With 30 million euros raised across its Series A and clinical validation now imminent, the company is transitioning from a platform-building phase to an asset-generating one.
Decades of research have established associations between microbiome composition, immune regulation, metabolic function, and disease pathogenesis across a range of conditions. More recent mechanistic studies have begun to identify causal relationships, making the microbiome a legitimate drug target rather than merely a biomarker. mbiomics' analytics platform is designed to exploit these mechanistic links, identifying microbial targets that can be modulated for therapeutic effect.
Unlike companies relying on broad-spectrum live biotherapeutic products or transplant-based approaches, mbiomics applies data-driven analytics to identify specific microbiome targets with defined functional roles in disease. The platform integrates computational biology, applied statistics, and molecular biology expertise to generate hypotheses that feed directly into therapeutic candidate selection. This scalable, rationale-driven model is intended to improve candidate quality and reduce attrition relative to empirical microbiome programs.
As of mid-2026, the lead program is described as heading into clinical validation following the completion of the 30 million euro Series A financing. Specific indication, drug candidate name, and clinical trial registration details have not yet been publicly disclosed. The April 2026 third closing of the Series A is expected to fund IND-enabling and first-in-human activities for the lead asset.
mbiomics focuses on severe and chronic diseases where the microbiome plays a mechanistically relevant role, with gastroenterological and systemic inflammatory or metabolic conditions representing the most likely focus areas given the microbiome's established biology. The company is also building out a broader pipeline beyond its lead program, suggesting multi-indication ambitions. Greater pipeline specificity is expected as the company advances into clinical disclosure norms.
mbiomics is transitioning from late preclinical to early clinical development as of 2026, with the Series A fully closed and clinical validation described as the immediate priority. The company's next key milestones are expected to include IND or CTA submissions and initiation of Phase I trials for its lead candidate. Broader pipeline candidates remain in earlier stages, with the analytics platform continuing to generate new therapeutic hypotheses in parallel.
The key catalysts and risks to monitor include the following:
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