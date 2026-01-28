A U.S.-based rare-disease biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Francisco. The company is building capabilities intended to support global development and commercialization, including patient identification and trial execution across geographies.

Founding and History

Mendra was founded in 2025 by 8VC and 5AM Ventures. The company publicly launched on January 21, 2026, alongside the close of an $82 million oversubscribed Series A financing co-led by OrbiMed, 8VC and 5AM Ventures, with participation from Lux Capital and Wing VC.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Mendra is focused on rare diseases, with a business model built around acquiring or in-licensing “de-risked” assets and accelerating their development and commercialization. The company frames its scope at the portfolio level rather than around a single disease franchise, prioritizing high unmet need settings where execution and access are limiting factors.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Mendra positions itself as an AI-enabled rare-disease developer and commercializer rather than a single-modality platform company. Its stated operating emphasis is on applying data and AI to:

asset selection and portfolio construction

patient finding and cohort identification

clinical development planning and trial enrollment

commercialization planning and access in multiple markets

Specific therapeutic modalities are expected to vary by asset acquired for its portfolio.

Key Personnel

Joshua Grass, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Ajer, Chief Commercial Officer

Lalarukh Haris Shaikh, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer

Gregory Balani, PharmD, Vice President, Business Development

Strategic Partnerships

Mendra’s model is partnership- and transaction-driven. The company’s stated intent is to build a portfolio through acquisition and in-licensing of rare-disease therapies, and to work with external stakeholders (including patient communities, clinical networks and potential licensors) to shorten timelines from development through market access.





