Mendra was founded in 2025 by 8VC and 5AM Ventures. The company publicly launched on January 21, 2026, alongside the close of an $82 million oversubscribed Series A financing co-led by OrbiMed, 8VC and 5AM Ventures, with participation from Lux Capital and Wing VC.
Mendra is focused on rare diseases, with a business model built around acquiring or in-licensing “de-risked” assets and accelerating their development and commercialization. The company frames its scope at the portfolio level rather than around a single disease franchise, prioritizing high unmet need settings where execution and access are limiting factors.
Mendra positions itself as an AI-enabled rare-disease developer and commercializer rather than a single-modality platform company. Its stated operating emphasis is on applying data and AI to:
Specific therapeutic modalities are expected to vary by asset acquired for its portfolio.
Joshua Grass, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Ajer, Chief Commercial Officer
Lalarukh Haris Shaikh, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
Gregory Balani, PharmD, Vice President, Business Development
Mendra’s model is partnership- and transaction-driven. The company’s stated intent is to build a portfolio through acquisition and in-licensing of rare-disease therapies, and to work with external stakeholders (including patient communities, clinical networks and potential licensors) to shorten timelines from development through market access.
Mendra is a rare-disease biopharmaceutical company using an AI-enabled operating model to improve how therapies are selected, developed and commercialized. The platform focus is execution—patient identification, data curation, trial enrollment and launch readiness—rather than inventing a single proprietary therapeutic modality.
Mendra focuses on rare diseases with high unmet need. The company has not positioned itself as single-therapy-area focused; instead, it is building a portfolio across rare conditions where development and access can be accelerated with better data, trial execution and commercialization planning.
As of its January 2026 launch, Mendra described its intention to acquire and develop an initial set of rare-disease assets for its portfolio. Named clinical assets and development stages are expected to be disclosed as acquisitions or in-licensing transactions are completed.
On January 21, 2026, Mendra launched publicly and announced the close of an $82 million Series A financing to fund acquisition and development of its initial rare-disease portfolio and build its AI-enabled capabilities across development and commercialization.
Mendra’s launch communications emphasized strategy and operating model rather than reporting clinical datasets. Trial data disclosures will be asset-specific and depend on which programs are brought into the portfolio and advanced clinically.
Near-term milestones are portfolio and execution driven: completing initial asset acquisitions or licenses, progressing acquired programs through development planning and IND/CTA readiness as applicable, and establishing trial networks and patient identification pathways suited to rare-disease enrollment constraints.
Mendra’s leadership combines rare-disease development and commercialization experience with technology and data platform experience. The executive team includes prior rare-disease commercial leadership and a technology leadership profile intended to support the company’s AI-enabled operating approach.
