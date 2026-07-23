Company Overview

A Waltham, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting migraine prevention through the PACAP pathway and a potentially first-in-class PACAP/CGRP bispecific antibody designed to capture patients who respond inadequately to existing CGRP therapies. Mentari's programs originate from Paragon Therapeutics and address a condition affecting more than 1 billion people globally — a market that existing CGRP-targeted therapies serve incompletely. The strategic logic is straightforward: PACAP is mechanistically independent from CGRP, meaning the two pathways can be hit simultaneously or sequentially, and a meaningful proportion of migraine patients derive no adequate relief from CGRP-only approaches.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Mentari Therapeutics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company is a US-focused clinical-stage operation currently building its infrastructure following its merger agreement with InMed Pharmaceuticals, which is expected to deliver a Nasdaq listing upon closing in the second half of 2026.





Founding and History

Mentari's programs were discovered by Paragon Therapeutics. The company's public profile took shape in May 2026, when it agreed to an all-stock merger with InMed Pharmaceuticals — the combined entity to operate under the Mentari name and list on Nasdaq. A concurrent private placement of $290 million, oversubscribed, is expected to fund operations through 2028. Greg Divis was appointed CEO in July 2026, signaling the company's transition from formation to active clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Mentari is squarely focused on migraine prevention, one of the most prevalent and economically burdensome neurological conditions worldwide. Its programs are designed to address a well-documented gap in the CGRP era: a significant proportion of patients achieve insufficient relief from currently approved anti-CGRP therapies, pointing to additional mechanistic contributors to migraine. PACAP (pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide) has emerged as a validated, independent trigger of migraine attacks, and Mentari is positioning itself at the frontier of dual-pathway blockade. The commercial case rests on capturing the CGRP non-responder population, which remains substantially unserved.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Both pipeline assets are monoclonal antibody-based, sourced from Paragon Therapeutics' antibody discovery platform. MT-001 is a subcutaneous anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody, designed for convenient self-administration — a format familiar and commercially validated from the CGRP antibody class. MT-002 represents a step-change in ambition: a bispecific antibody that simultaneously inhibits both PACAP and CGRP, designed to deliver broader pathway blockade in a single molecule. The bispecific format is where Mentari's differentiation thesis is sharpest, as no approved migraine therapy currently targets both pathways together.





Key Pipeline and Programs

MT-001 is an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody formulated for subcutaneous dosing. It targets PACAP, a neuropeptide that triggers migraine independently of the CGRP pathway; blocking it addresses a mechanistic gap left by all currently approved anti-CGRP agents. MT-001 is advancing through clinical development as a standalone preventive therapy with potential utility both for CGRP-naive patients and as a complement to existing CGRP-targeted treatment.

MT-002 is a potentially first-in-class bispecific antibody designed to inhibit both PACAP and CGRP within a single molecule. The target population is principally patients with an incomplete response to CGRP-targeted therapies — a group for whom no approved dual-pathway option currently exists. By collapsing dual blockade into one agent, MT-002 offers a simpler treatment regimen than combination therapy and a cleaner clinical and regulatory story. Both programs are advancing toward clinical development; no Phase trial stage has yet been disclosed for either asset.





Recent Developments

On 19 May 2026, Mentari and InMed Pharmaceuticals announced an all-stock merger agreement, with the combined company to carry the Mentari name and list on Nasdaq; the deal was expected to close in the second half of 2026. A concurrent private placement of $290 million — oversubscribed and led by Fairmount — is intended to fund operations through 2028. On 20 July 2026, Mentari appointed Greg Divis as CEO, bringing in an executive with direct experience navigating FDA approval and commercial launch at Avadel Pharmaceuticals. The oversubscription of the financing round, drawing in major healthcare investors, reflects strong early-stage conviction in the PACAP thesis.





Key Personnel

Greg Divis serves as Chief Executive Officer. He brings over 30 years of industry experience, most recently as CEO of Avadel Pharmaceuticals, where he led the FDA approval and commercial launch of Lumryz for narcolepsy and oversaw Avadel's sale to Alkermes in a transaction valued at up to $2.4 billion. Julianne Bruno serves as Chair of the Board of Directors.





Strategic Partnerships

Mentari's programs were discovered by Paragon Therapeutics, which remains the scientific origin point for both MT-001 and MT-002. The $290 million private placement was led by Fairmount, with participation from Commodore Capital, Deep Track Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, a16z Bio + Health, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Wellington Management, and RTW Investments, among others. The composition of that investor syndicate — spanning dedicated biotech funds, crossover investors, and venture healthcare arms — is notable for a pre-clinical-stage company and speaks to the weight attached to the PACAP opportunity.





FAQ Section