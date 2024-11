A clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics.

In January 2021, a subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly and Merus announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement.

The deal will leverage Merus' proprietary Biclonics platform along with the scientific and rational drug design expertise of Loxo Oncology at Lilly to research and develop up to three CD3-engaging T-cell re-directing bispecific antibody therapies.