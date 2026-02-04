Wednesday 4 February 2026

One To Watch

Merz Therapeutics

A neurology-focused specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is active internationally, commercializing products across a broad set of markets through a mix of affiliates and partners.

Founding and History

Merz Therapeutics operates as the therapeutics business of the Merz Group, a family-owned healthcare company based in Frankfurt. Over the past decade, Merz Therapeutics has expanded its specialty neurology footprint through targeted acquisitions and lifecycle development of established brands, alongside selective geographic expansion via new country affiliates.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Merz Therapeutics is focused on disorders that materially impact function and quality of life, led by neurology. Core areas include:

  • Movement disorders and spasticity, where botulinum neurotoxin therapy is a central franchise
  • Neurodegenerative and neurologic conditions with symptomatic treatment needs (including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis through acquired products)
  • Selected additional areas referenced by the company, including liver disease

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Merz Therapeutics is a specialty pharma organization rather than a single-platform biotech. Its portfolio is built around:

  • Botulinum neurotoxin therapeutics (incobotulinumtoxinA, marketed as Xeomin) across multiple neurology indications and lifecycle expansions
  • Small-molecule neurology assets acquired to broaden the commercial base (including inhaled levodopa for Parkinson’s “off” episodes and fampridine/dalfampridine for walking impairment in multiple sclerosis in relevant markets)
  • Clinical development programs aimed at label expansion in established products, with a strategy of adding indications supported by controlled trials

Key Personnel

Stefan König is the head of Merz Therapeutics (appointed 2023).

Strategic Partnerships

Merz Therapeutics’ business development strategy combines acquisition of marketed specialty products with internal clinical investment to expand indication breadth. It also uses partnerships and affiliates to support commercialization across a wide geographic footprint.


FAQ Section

Merz Therapeutics is a specialty pharma company focused on neurology. It develops, registers, and commercializes established therapies—particularly botulinum neurotoxin—and expands value through indication growth, geographic expansion, and targeted acquisitions.

The company’s core focus is movement disorders and spasticity, anchored by botulinum neurotoxin therapy. Its broader neurology portfolio includes products used in Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, with additional activity in selected other therapeutic areas referenced by the company.

Key products include Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) for multiple neurology indications, alongside specialty neurology medicines added via acquisition such as Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) for Parkinson’s “off” episodes and (F)Ampyra/fampridine for multiple sclerosis walking impairment in relevant markets. Ongoing development work is primarily lifecycle expansion of Xeomin into additional indications and populations.

Recent disclosed developments include:

  • A regulatory submission to the European Medicines Agency for a new Xeomin indication in pediatric spasticity (children and adolescents) announced in late January 2026
  • Expansion of the Xeomin development program into migraine prevention through Phase III clinical trials, with first patient enrollment announced in 2025
  • Closing of a $185 million asset purchase from Acorda Therapeutics in 2024, adding Inbrija and (F)Ampyra/fampridine to the portfolio
  • Continued geographic build-out, including establishment of a new affiliate in Poland announced in 2025

Merz Therapeutics’ most visible clinical disclosures relate to lifecycle development of Xeomin, including initiation and progression of Phase III programs in new indications and regulatory submissions for new patient populations. Data disclosure is typically tied to regulatory filings and medical meeting presentations.

Near-term milestones are largely lifecycle and regulatory: review of the pediatric spasticity submission in Europe, continued execution and readouts from Phase III Xeomin studies in new indications (including migraine), and ongoing maintenance/expansion of labels across global markets for the broader neurology portfolio.

Merz Therapeutics operates as a focused neurology specialty pharma player: anchored by a botulinum toxin franchise, complemented by acquired neurology medicines, and driven by label expansion, international commercialization, and selective business development to broaden its neurology base.

