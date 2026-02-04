A neurology-focused specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is active internationally, commercializing products across a broad set of markets through a mix of affiliates and partners.

Founding and History

Merz Therapeutics operates as the therapeutics business of the Merz Group, a family-owned healthcare company based in Frankfurt. Over the past decade, Merz Therapeutics has expanded its specialty neurology footprint through targeted acquisitions and lifecycle development of established brands, alongside selective geographic expansion via new country affiliates.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Merz Therapeutics is focused on disorders that materially impact function and quality of life, led by neurology. Core areas include:

Movement disorders and spasticity, where botulinum neurotoxin therapy is a central franchise

Neurodegenerative and neurologic conditions with symptomatic treatment needs (including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis through acquired products)

Selected additional areas referenced by the company, including liver disease

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Merz Therapeutics is a specialty pharma organization rather than a single-platform biotech. Its portfolio is built around:

Botulinum neurotoxin therapeutics (incobotulinumtoxinA, marketed as Xeomin) across multiple neurology indications and lifecycle expansions

Small-molecule neurology assets acquired to broaden the commercial base (including inhaled levodopa for Parkinson’s “off” episodes and fampridine/dalfampridine for walking impairment in multiple sclerosis in relevant markets)

Clinical development programs aimed at label expansion in established products, with a strategy of adding indications supported by controlled trials

Key Personnel

Stefan König is the head of Merz Therapeutics (appointed 2023).

Strategic Partnerships

Merz Therapeutics’ business development strategy combines acquisition of marketed specialty products with internal clinical investment to expand indication breadth. It also uses partnerships and affiliates to support commercialization across a wide geographic footprint.





FAQ Section