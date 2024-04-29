Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

metsera-company

Metsera

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases.

Founded in 2022 by Population Health Partners and ARCH Venture Partners, Metsera has raised $290 million in financing from leading healthcare investors and is based in New York City.

Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Metsera News

Metsera bulks up cash pile for shot at obesity
14 November 2024
Metsera launches with $290 million to focus on next-gen obesity and metabolic meds
18 April 2024
More Metsera news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze