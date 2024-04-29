Founded in 2022 by Population Health Partners and ARCH Venture Partners, Metsera has raised $290 million in financing from leading healthcare investors and is based in New York City.
Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape.
