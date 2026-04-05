A commercial-stage digital neurotherapeutics company developing FDA-cleared and CE-marked technology platforms that integrate virtual reality, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven analytics for stroke and neurological rehabilitation.

Company Overview

A commercial-stage digital neurotherapeutics company developing FDA-cleared and CE-marked technology platforms that integrate virtual reality, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven analytics for stroke and neurological rehabilitation. MindMaze generates approximately $30 million in annual revenue from its computing platform and was recognized as Switzerland's first unicorn. The company is expanding its commercial model through pharmaceutical partnerships and direct institutional sales.





Headquarters and Global Presence

MindMaze Therapeutics is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with additional offices in Zurich and Ecublens, Switzerland, as well as Baltimore, Maryland, London, Paris, and Mumbai. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MMTX and had 95 employees as of January 2026.





Founding and History

MindMaze was founded on May 24, 2012, by Dr. Tej Tadi, emerging from his doctoral research at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne on multisensory integration in the brain. The company launched its first product, MindMotion PRO, an immersive room-based system for motor and cognitive rehabilitation, in 2013. MindMaze achieved unicorn status and has raised over $100 million in cumulative funding. In March 2026, the company appointed healthtech veteran Zach Henderson as CEO to accelerate global commercial scale.





Therapy Areas and Focus

MindMaze focuses on neurological rehabilitation, with primary programs targeting stroke recovery, Parkinson's disease, and at-risk aging populations. The company's pipeline is expanding into adjacent neurological indications including multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's disease. Clinical programs span the full continuum of care from acute hospital settings through outpatient treatment to home-based therapy.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

MindMaze's platform integrates advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics to deliver digital neurotherapeutics across clinical and home settings. The technology uses virtual reality and immersive gamified therapy to drive high-dose, high-intensity neurorehabilitation. All products are FDA-cleared and CE-marked. The company's commercial strategy includes three pharmaceutical partnership channels: Data Play for sensor-based clinical trial data collection, Pill+ for portfolio integration with pharma partners, and Beyond the Pill for combination therapy with drug candidates.





Key Pipeline and Programs

MindMotion PRO is MindMaze's immersive room-based system for motor and cognitive rehabilitation in clinical settings. MindPod is a home-based stroke rehabilitation tool. The company has multiple active clinical studies including a 500-patient program with Vibra Healthcare, the SwissNeuroRehab study with 60 patients, NeuroRehab4EU with 46 patients, ParkGame-ECO with 80 Parkinson's patients, OCEANS-TBI with 23 traumatic brain injury patients, and LUMINOUS with 20 patients. Pharmaceutical distribution partnerships for 2026 launch are expected to be finalized with major pharma companies.





Key Personnel

Zach Henderson was appointed Chief Executive Officer on March 12, 2026, bringing over 30 years of healthcare technology experience from roles at Rune Labs and PKG Health. Tej Tadi is the company's founder. Alexandre Capet serves as Chief Operating and Strategy Officer, having previously served as CEO. Patricia Bradley is Chief Commercial Officer and Sue Olsen is Senior Vice President and General Manager for the U.S.





Strategic Partnerships

MindMaze's most prominent partnership is with Vibra Healthcare, a two-year multi-site quality improvement program across five Vibra inpatient medical rehabilitation facilities. Results announced on March 31, 2026, demonstrated a 29% increase in combined self-care and mobility clinical outcomes versus standard of care, with potential cost savings of up to $1,500 per patient per day. The company is pursuing pharmaceutical partnerships through its Data Play, Pill+, and Beyond the Pill commercial channels, with distribution agreements with major pharma companies expected for 2026.





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