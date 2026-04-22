An AI-native health-tech company building a Scientific Decision Engine that automates complex R&D workflows for enterprise life sciences teams, eliminating dry-lab bottlenecks through agentic AI and natural language interfaces. Mithrl's platform translates plain-language research questions into custom, reproducible analytical workflows spanning omics data and beyond. The company positions itself as infrastructure for scientific decision-making rather than a point tool, targeting the full enterprise R&D cycle from discovery through development.
Mithrl is headquartered in the United States and operates as an early-stage startup with a lean, digitally distributed team. The company engages enterprise pharma and biotech clients across the US life sciences ecosystem.
Mithrl was founded by Vivek Adarsh, PhD and Shara Balakrishnan, PhD, both of whom bring doctoral-level scientific credentials to the company's research automation mission. The company raised a $4 million seed round to accelerate its platform development and expand its enterprise customer base. That funding milestone marked Mithrl's public emergence as a serious contender in the AI-for-R&D space, and the company has since moved to establish collaborative research partnerships with biopharma firms.
Mithrl does not develop drugs or own a clinical pipeline; instead, it provides enabling infrastructure that accelerates discovery across therapeutic areas. Its early collaborations have skewed toward oncology, particularly tumor biology and immunotherapy response profiling. By removing analytical friction from wet-lab-to-insight pipelines, the platform is relevant wherever large-scale biological datasets — genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics — drive hypothesis generation.
The core offering is the Scientific Decision Engine, an agentic AI platform that accepts natural language queries and constructs tailored computational workflows on demand. Full transparency and reproducibility are built into every workflow, addressing a critical compliance and auditability concern for enterprise R&D teams. The platform is designed to handle omics data at scale and integrates with existing discovery data infrastructure, reducing the time between experiment and insight. The agentic architecture — where AI agents autonomously plan and execute multi-step analyses — distinguishes Mithrl from simpler co-pilot or search-layer tools.
Mithrl carries no proprietary drug pipeline. Its commercial programs are platform deployments with biopharma partners. The most advanced disclosed collaboration is with Elephas Biosciences, announced in April 2026, where Mithrl's automated data analysis layer is being integrated with Elephas's real-time ex vivo tumor profiling technology. The combined workflow aims to characterize patient tumor responses to immunotherapy with greater speed and interpretive depth than manual bioinformatics alone. This partnership represents a proof-of-concept deployment in oncology translational research, demonstrating how the Scientific Decision Engine can be embedded directly into a partner's experimental and clinical workflows.
In April 2026, Mithrl announced a research collaboration with Elephas Biosciences to combine real-time tumor profiling with AI-driven automated data analysis, targeting immunotherapy response characterization. This followed the company's $4 million seed financing, which was disclosed in late 2024 and earmarked for platform acceleration and team growth. Together, these milestones signal a transition from stealth-mode development into active commercial and scientific deployment.
Vivek Adarsh, PhD serves as co-founder and drives the scientific vision of the platform, bringing a research background that informs the company's focus on dry-lab bottlenecks in enterprise R&D. Shara Balakrishnan, PhD serves as co-founder alongside Adarsh, with doctoral expertise underpinning the platform's bioinformatics and agentic workflow architecture. Additional executive appointments have not been publicly disclosed at this stage of the company's development.
Mithrl's most significant disclosed partnership is its April 2026 collaboration with Elephas Biosciences, a US biotech specializing in real-time ex vivo tumor profiling. The collaboration combines Elephas's experimental oncology platform with Mithrl's automated analysis engine to accelerate immunotherapy research insights. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal underlines Mithrl's strategy of embedding its platform within established biopharma workflows rather than competing on clinical assets.
Mithrl targets the analytical bottleneck downstream of wet-lab experiments rather than molecular design or target identification, which are the focus of most AI drug discovery competitors. Its Scientific Decision Engine is positioned as enterprise R&D infrastructure — a horizontal platform that serves any therapeutic area rather than a vertical application locked to a single modality or disease. This makes Mithrl a potential partner or vendor to large pharma and specialized biotechs alike, without requiring the company to take on clinical or regulatory risk itself.
As high-throughput omics technologies generate exponentially more biological data, the rate-limiting step in discovery has shifted from data generation to data interpretation. Bioinformatics teams are chronically under-resourced relative to the volume of genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic datasets requiring analysis. Delays at this stage slow down hypothesis generation, experimental iteration, and ultimately the entire drug development timeline — making automation here a high-value target for productivity gains across the industry.
Traditional bioinformatics pipelines require specialized coding expertise, significant setup time, and produce outputs that can be difficult to audit or reproduce. Mithrl's platform accepts plain natural language prompts and autonomously constructs multi-step analytical workflows, meaning bench scientists — not just data scientists — can interrogate complex omics datasets directly. Built-in transparency and reproducibility features also address the regulatory and scientific rigor expectations of enterprise pharma environments, where auditability of computational analyses is increasingly scrutinized.
Announced in April 2026, the partnership integrates Mithrl's automated data analysis capabilities with Elephas's real-time ex vivo tumor profiling platform, which measures how patient tumor samples respond to therapies outside the body. The combined workflow is designed to accelerate the interpretation of immunotherapy response data, linking experimental tumor biology directly to actionable analytical insights. This represents Mithrl's first high-profile biopharma deployment and validates the Scientific Decision Engine's applicability in translational oncology research.
Oncology is the most visible focus based on the Elephas collaboration, where tumor profiling and immunotherapy response characterization are the immediate application. However, the platform's design is therapy-area agnostic — any research program generating large-scale omics or discovery datasets is a potential fit. Broader applicability across rare diseases, metabolic disorders, and neuroscience would depend on where enterprise partners choose to deploy the engine.
Mithrl is an early-stage company, having completed a $4 million seed round and moved into its first active partnership deployments as of 2026. The company is past pure stealth-mode development, with a live collaboration announced and a public commercial narrative around the Scientific Decision Engine. The immediate milestones are proving platform value within the Elephas collaboration and building additional enterprise customer relationships to demonstrate scalability beyond a single biopharma partner.
Key watchpoints for Mithrl include:
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