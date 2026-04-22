An AI-native health-tech company building a Scientific Decision Engine that automates complex R&D workflows for enterprise life sciences teams, eliminating dry-lab bottlenecks through agentic AI and natural language interfaces.

Company Overview

An AI-native health-tech company building a Scientific Decision Engine that automates complex R&D workflows for enterprise life sciences teams, eliminating dry-lab bottlenecks through agentic AI and natural language interfaces. Mithrl's platform translates plain-language research questions into custom, reproducible analytical workflows spanning omics data and beyond. The company positions itself as infrastructure for scientific decision-making rather than a point tool, targeting the full enterprise R&D cycle from discovery through development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Mithrl is headquartered in the United States and operates as an early-stage startup with a lean, digitally distributed team. The company engages enterprise pharma and biotech clients across the US life sciences ecosystem.





Founding and History

Mithrl was founded by Vivek Adarsh, PhD and Shara Balakrishnan, PhD, both of whom bring doctoral-level scientific credentials to the company's research automation mission. The company raised a $4 million seed round to accelerate its platform development and expand its enterprise customer base. That funding milestone marked Mithrl's public emergence as a serious contender in the AI-for-R&D space, and the company has since moved to establish collaborative research partnerships with biopharma firms.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Mithrl does not develop drugs or own a clinical pipeline; instead, it provides enabling infrastructure that accelerates discovery across therapeutic areas. Its early collaborations have skewed toward oncology, particularly tumor biology and immunotherapy response profiling. By removing analytical friction from wet-lab-to-insight pipelines, the platform is relevant wherever large-scale biological datasets — genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics — drive hypothesis generation.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The core offering is the Scientific Decision Engine, an agentic AI platform that accepts natural language queries and constructs tailored computational workflows on demand. Full transparency and reproducibility are built into every workflow, addressing a critical compliance and auditability concern for enterprise R&D teams. The platform is designed to handle omics data at scale and integrates with existing discovery data infrastructure, reducing the time between experiment and insight. The agentic architecture — where AI agents autonomously plan and execute multi-step analyses — distinguishes Mithrl from simpler co-pilot or search-layer tools.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Mithrl carries no proprietary drug pipeline. Its commercial programs are platform deployments with biopharma partners. The most advanced disclosed collaboration is with Elephas Biosciences, announced in April 2026, where Mithrl's automated data analysis layer is being integrated with Elephas's real-time ex vivo tumor profiling technology. The combined workflow aims to characterize patient tumor responses to immunotherapy with greater speed and interpretive depth than manual bioinformatics alone. This partnership represents a proof-of-concept deployment in oncology translational research, demonstrating how the Scientific Decision Engine can be embedded directly into a partner's experimental and clinical workflows.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Mithrl announced a research collaboration with Elephas Biosciences to combine real-time tumor profiling with AI-driven automated data analysis, targeting immunotherapy response characterization. This followed the company's $4 million seed financing, which was disclosed in late 2024 and earmarked for platform acceleration and team growth. Together, these milestones signal a transition from stealth-mode development into active commercial and scientific deployment.





Key Personnel

Vivek Adarsh, PhD serves as co-founder and drives the scientific vision of the platform, bringing a research background that informs the company's focus on dry-lab bottlenecks in enterprise R&D. Shara Balakrishnan, PhD serves as co-founder alongside Adarsh, with doctoral expertise underpinning the platform's bioinformatics and agentic workflow architecture. Additional executive appointments have not been publicly disclosed at this stage of the company's development.





Strategic Partnerships

Mithrl's most significant disclosed partnership is its April 2026 collaboration with Elephas Biosciences, a US biotech specializing in real-time ex vivo tumor profiling. The collaboration combines Elephas's experimental oncology platform with Mithrl's automated analysis engine to accelerate immunotherapy research insights. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal underlines Mithrl's strategy of embedding its platform within established biopharma workflows rather than competing on clinical assets.





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