Molecure

A clinical stage biotechnology company discovering first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate unexplored protein and RNA targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

Molecure has generated a diverse pipeline of eight distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science institutions globally, including Yale University, Rutgers University, the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) in Ghent, the University of Michigan and the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw.

Molecure’s most advanced in-house drug candidate is OATD-01, a first-in-class dual chitinase inhibitor for the treatment of interstitial lung diseases, such as sarcoidosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, that is Phase II ready. A Phase II trial in patients with sarcoidosis is expected to start in 2023.

The Polish company's second proprietary candidate is OATD-02, an oral, potent and selective first-in-class, dual arginase inhibitor (ARG1 and ARG2) for the treatment of cancer.

Latest Molecure News

Molecure and Ocean Biomedical collaborate on selective YKL-40 inhibitors
15 October 2024
Poland’s Molecure completes 50 million zloty SPO
21 July 2023
Molecure announces management changes
4 January 2023
