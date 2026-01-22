Multicare Pharma

Multicare was founded in 2011 in Brazil and describes itself as part of a broader group with more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector. The company’s model centers on acting as an in-region partner for licensors that want regulatory, access, and commercial execution in Latin America.
Founded in Brazil, the company operates across key regional markets including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, and maintains a presence in the United States. It reports offices in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, and Mexico City, and a Brazil distribution hub in Goiânia.
Multicare’s core focus is rare diseases and high-complexity medicines, with a business emphasis on accelerating access in markets where diagnosis, reimbursement, and supply logistics can be limiting. The company positions its work around building disease-area capability and patient support alongside product commercialization.
Multicare is a commercialization and access organization rather than a drug discovery company. Its capabilities are oriented around:
Multicare presents itself as a specialist team spanning medical, regulatory, market access, and commercial execution across its core countries of operation. (Executive naming and titles are maintained on the company’s team materials and may change over time.)
Multicare works as a regional partner for multinational and specialty pharma companies. Its publicly referenced partner set includes companies such as Italfarmaco, Vertex, BioMarin, AstraZeneca, Ultragenyx, Biogen, JCR, Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, Chiesi, MSD, and Recordati.
Multicare licenses, registers, imports, and commercializes innovative medicines in Latin America, with a particular focus on rare diseases and high-complexity therapies. It operates as the in-region execution partner for companies that want local regulatory and market access capability paired with commercial delivery.
The company’s disclosed strategic focus is rare diseases and other specialty conditions that require coordinated medical engagement, patient support, and access work to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment initiation.
Multicare’s portfolio is built from in-licensed medicines and distribution agreements. The emphasis is on specialty products with complex access pathways, including therapies that require coordinated payer engagement, specialized distribution, and structured stakeholder education.
January 2026: Multicare announced a partnership with KalVista to support regulatory registration, importation, and distribution of sebetralstat (marketed as EKTERLY in the U.S.) for hereditary angioedema across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.
September 2025: Italfarmaco announced an exclusive agreement with Multicare covering regulatory approval and distribution of givinostat (Duvyzat) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil.
Multicare’s role typically spans local regulatory strategy and filings, market access planning, medical education, commercialization, and distribution/logistics—aimed at converting licensed rights into on-the-ground patient access and sustainable supply.
The company describes an ecosystem approach that includes engagement with clinicians, patient associations, and health systems, alongside structured medical education and support initiatives intended to shorten time to diagnosis and improve continuity of access after approval.
Milestones are primarily partnership- and launch-driven: new licensing deals, regulatory submissions and approvals in individual Latin American markets, and commercial rollouts of recently partnered therapies—particularly in rare disease categories where access pathways can be complex and country-specific.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze