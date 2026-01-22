Multicare Pharma

A Latin American specialty commercialization company focused on bringing innovative medicines to patients with rare diseases and other high-complexity conditions.

Founding and History

Multicare was founded in 2011 in Brazil and describes itself as part of a broader group with more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector. The company’s model centers on acting as an in-region partner for licensors that want regulatory, access, and commercial execution in Latin America.

Founded in Brazil, the company operates across key regional markets including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, and maintains a presence in the United States. It reports offices in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, and Mexico City, and a Brazil distribution hub in Goiânia.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Multicare’s core focus is rare diseases and high-complexity medicines, with a business emphasis on accelerating access in markets where diagnosis, reimbursement, and supply logistics can be limiting. The company positions its work around building disease-area capability and patient support alongside product commercialization.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Multicare is a commercialization and access organization rather than a drug discovery company. Its capabilities are oriented around:

In-licensing and local representation for innovative medicines

Regulatory strategy and submissions

Market access and reimbursement execution across public and private systems

Medical education and stakeholder engagement

Importation, distribution, and pharmacovigilance infrastructure

Key Personnel

Multicare presents itself as a specialist team spanning medical, regulatory, market access, and commercial execution across its core countries of operation. (Executive naming and titles are maintained on the company’s team materials and may change over time.)

Strategic Partnerships

Multicare works as a regional partner for multinational and specialty pharma companies. Its publicly referenced partner set includes companies such as Italfarmaco, Vertex, BioMarin, AstraZeneca, Ultragenyx, Biogen, JCR, Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, Chiesi, MSD, and Recordati.





FAQ Section