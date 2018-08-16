Mustang Bio

The USA-based company aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market.
Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. It was founded by Fortress Biotech (Nasdaq: FBIO).
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze