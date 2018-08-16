Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

mustang

Mustang Bio

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases.

The USA-based company aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market.

Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. It was founded by Fortress Biotech (Nasdaq: FBIO).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Mustang Bio News

uBriGene targets North American growth with buy of Mustang facility
19 May 2023
Mustang driven up as it updates on its CAR-T cell therapy portfolio
19 December 2022
Mustang driving for better CAR-T cell therapies
13 August 2021
Mustang Bio's MB-107 gets EMA PRIME designation for 'bubble boy disease'
3 August 2021
More Mustang Bio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze