Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

myokardia_company

MyoKardia

MyoKardia is pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected, rare cardiovascular diseases.

Its initial focus is on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction.

MyoKardia uses precision medicine techniques which involve discovering and developing therapies that integrate clinical and molecular information based on the biological basis of disease. This approach has led to the efficient discovery and development of transformative therapies in areas such as oncology, cystic fibrosis and hypercholesterolemia, but has yet to be broadly applied to cardiovascular diseases.

The company was launched in 2012 by Third Rock Ventures, and was founded by experts in cardiovascular disease, cardiac muscle biology and genetics.

It has used its precision medicine platform to generate an initial pipeline of therapeutic programs for the chronic treatment of the two most common forms of heritable cardiomyopathy—hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and dilated cardiomyopathy.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest MyoKardia News

LianBio rockets on news of deal with BMS
24 October 2023
Despite COVID-19, BioPharma still pushed ahead with M&A in 2020
1 January 2021
Look back at pharma news in the week to October 9, 2020
11 October 2020
Bristol Myers pushes out the boat with a $13.1 billion deal to buy heart drug maker
5 October 2020
More MyoKardia news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze