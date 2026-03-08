Nautilus Biotechnology develops technologies intended to analyze the full set of proteins in biological samples, known as the proteome. The company’s platform is designed to identify and quantify proteins and their modified forms with high sensitivity and scale.
Its goal is to provide researchers with deeper insight into biological processes that cannot be inferred from genomic or transcriptomic data alone, supporting areas such as disease research, biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.
Nautilus Biotechnology is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with research and development operations in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The company collaborates with academic institutions and research organizations internationally to evaluate and apply its proteomics platform in biomedical research.
Nautilus Biotechnology was founded in 2016 by Sujal Patel and Parag Mallick.
The company was established to address limitations in existing proteomics technologies and to develop a new platform capable of quantifying large numbers of proteins simultaneously at single-molecule resolution.
Nautilus later became a publicly traded company and has raised significant capital to support development of its proteomics platform and associated analytical technologies.
Nautilus does not develop therapeutic drugs. Instead, its technologies support research across multiple biomedical fields:
These applications rely on the ability to measure proteins and their variants accurately at large scale.
Nautilus’ core technology is a proteome analysis platform designed for large-scale protein measurement.
Key components include:
The system is designed to quantify billions of protein molecules simultaneously, providing digital counts of proteins and their modified forms.
The platform uses a method known as iterative mapping, which repeatedly probes protein molecules using affinity reagents to identify and quantify proteins within complex biological samples.
Nautilus’ principal technology under development is the Voyager proteomics platform.
Key initiatives include:
Commercial launch of the Voyager platform has been targeted for the second half of 2026 following field testing with research partners.
Nautilus collaborates with research institutions and nonprofit organizations to apply its platform in biomedical research.
Recent collaborations include:
These partnerships allow the company to test and refine its technology in disease-focused research settings.
Many biological studies rely on genomic or transcriptomic data, but these measurements do not fully capture how proteins behave in cells. Proteins carry out most biological functions and often undergo modifications that change their activity.
Nautilus aims to provide a platform capable of measuring the proteome comprehensively at the single-molecule level, potentially enabling more precise understanding of disease mechanisms and drug responses.
Proteomics is the study of the full set of proteins expressed in a biological system. Unlike genes, which remain relatively stable, protein levels and modifications change dynamically in response to disease, environmental signals and treatment.
Understanding these changes can reveal disease biomarkers and therapeutic targets.
Traditional proteomics methods often rely on mass spectrometry or affinity-based assays that analyze a fraction of the proteome at a time.
Nautilus’ platform is designed to analyze billions of protein molecules simultaneously using single-molecule arrays and iterative probing, potentially enabling more comprehensive protein measurement.
Voyager is the company’s first commercial instrument platform. It integrates hardware, reagents and software to perform large-scale proteomic analysis.
The platform is intended to be used by research laboratories in drug discovery, biomarker development and systems biology.
The company operates in the emerging next-generation proteomics sector, competing with firms developing large-scale protein measurement technologies.
Competitors include companies focused on mass-spectrometry-based proteomics, affinity-based platforms and emerging protein sequencing technologies.
Proteins exist in many different forms and concentrations in biological samples, ranging across several orders of magnitude. Many proteins also undergo modifications that alter their biological function.
These complexities make it technically challenging to measure the full proteome accurately.
Key developments include:
