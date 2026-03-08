A development-stage biotechnology company building a large-scale proteomics platform designed to measure and quantify the human proteome at single-molecule resolution. Nautilus Biotechnology aims to enable comprehensive protein analysis for applications in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

Company Overview

Nautilus Biotechnology develops technologies intended to analyze the full set of proteins in biological samples, known as the proteome. The company’s platform is designed to identify and quantify proteins and their modified forms with high sensitivity and scale.

Its goal is to provide researchers with deeper insight into biological processes that cannot be inferred from genomic or transcriptomic data alone, supporting areas such as disease research, biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Nautilus Biotechnology is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with research and development operations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company collaborates with academic institutions and research organizations internationally to evaluate and apply its proteomics platform in biomedical research.





Founding and History

Nautilus Biotechnology was founded in 2016 by Sujal Patel and Parag Mallick.

The company was established to address limitations in existing proteomics technologies and to develop a new platform capable of quantifying large numbers of proteins simultaneously at single-molecule resolution.

Nautilus later became a publicly traded company and has raised significant capital to support development of its proteomics platform and associated analytical technologies.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Nautilus does not develop therapeutic drugs. Instead, its technologies support research across multiple biomedical fields:

Drug discovery and development

Biomarker identification and diagnostics

Precision medicine research

Neurodegenerative disease and other complex disorders

These applications rely on the ability to measure proteins and their variants accurately at large scale.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Nautilus’ core technology is a proteome analysis platform designed for large-scale protein measurement.

Key components include:

The Nautilus proteome analysis system combining instruments, reagents and software

Single-molecule protein arrays enabling large-scale detection

Machine-learning-driven data analysis to identify proteins and proteoforms

The system is designed to quantify billions of protein molecules simultaneously, providing digital counts of proteins and their modified forms.

The platform uses a method known as iterative mapping, which repeatedly probes protein molecules using affinity reagents to identify and quantify proteins within complex biological samples.





Key Programs and Platform Development

Nautilus’ principal technology under development is the Voyager proteomics platform.

Key initiatives include:

Voyager platform for single-molecule proteomics analysis

Early-access research collaborations with academic institutions

Platform validation programs aimed at large-scale proteome measurement

Commercial launch of the Voyager platform has been targeted for the second half of 2026 following field testing with research partners.





Key Personnel

Sujal Patel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Parag Mallick, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist

Subra Sankar, Senior Vice President, Product Development





Strategic Partnerships

Nautilus collaborates with research institutions and nonprofit organizations to apply its platform in biomedical research.

Recent collaborations include:

The Michael J. Fox Foundation and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar to study proteins associated with Parkinson’s disease

Research collaborations with academic institutes investigating neurodegenerative disease mechanisms

These partnerships allow the company to test and refine its technology in disease-focused research settings.





FAQ Section