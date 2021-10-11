A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precision medicines for brain diseases through the integration of data science and neuroscience.

The US company claims to be redefining neuroscience research and development with a data-driven precision neuroscience platform to cut through brain disease heterogeneity to match the right patient populations to targeted therapeutics.

Neumora was founded in 2021 as a response to the lack of targeted, effective medicines for brain diseases and the high failure rate that has plagued neuroscience drug development for decades.

The firm has raised more than $500 million, including a $100 million equity investment from US biotech Amgen.