Neumora

A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precision medicines for brain diseases through the integration of data science and neuroscience.

The US company claims to be redefining neuroscience research and development with a data-driven precision neuroscience platform to cut through brain disease heterogeneity to match the right patient populations to targeted therapeutics.

Neumora was founded in 2021 as a response to the lack of targeted, effective medicines for brain diseases and the high failure rate that has plagued neuroscience drug development for decades.

The firm has raised more than $500 million, including a $100 million equity investment from US biotech Amgen.

Latest Neumora News

FDA slaps hold on Neumora’s Phase I trial of NMRA-266
15 April 2024
Neumora names Robert Lenz as R&D head
10 October 2023
Brain disease biotech Neumora sets terms for $250 million IPO
12 September 2023
$112 million Series B financing for Neumora
11 October 2022
More Neumora news >


