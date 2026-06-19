Neumora Therapeutics

A precision neuroscience company rebuilding after three consecutive Phase III failures with navacaprant in major depressive disorder, now pivoting its clinical portfolio toward Alzheimer's agitation, schizophrenia, and obesity. Neumora launched in 2021 with the thesis that brain diseases require mechanistic precision — distinct molecular targets matched to distinct patient subpopulations — rather than broad monoamine modulation. That thesis survived its first serious test in better shape than navacaprant did: three remaining clinical programs, each targeting a differentiated biology, define what Neumora is now. The restructuring following navacaprant's discontinuation has forced a sharper portfolio and a leaner cost base, with runway extending into Q3 2027.
Neumora is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, placing it within the Greater Boston biotech corridor. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker NMRA, having completed its IPO on September 15, 2023.
Neumora launched publicly in 2021, raising over $500 million including a $100 million equity investment and strategic collaboration with Amgen, with Series A financing led by ARCH Venture Partners and additional backing from SoftBank. The company listed on Nasdaq on September 15, 2023. Paul L. Berns, a co-founder and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners, assumed the role of CEO and Chairman in February 2025, succeeding Henry Gosebruch. The navacaprant program, originally one of the most closely watched kappa opioid receptor antagonist programs in depression, was discontinued in June 2026 after all three Phase III KOASTAL studies failed.
Neumora's revised focus spans three neuropsychiatric and metabolic indications: agitation in Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and obesity. The Alzheimer's agitation space remains acutely underserved — few approved options exist that are both effective and tolerable in a frail, elderly population. Schizophrenia's muscarinic biology has attracted renewed industry interest following KarXT's approval, validating M4 receptor modulation as a legitimate target class. The obesity pivot reflects a broader industry recognition that central nervous system mechanisms represent a new frontier beyond GLP-1.
Neumora's defining platform commitment is oral, brain-penetrant small molecules designed to engage CNS targets with high selectivity — avoiding the off-target liabilities that have plagued earlier generations of psychiatric drugs. NMRA-511 targets the vasopressin 1a receptor (V1aR), a pathway linked to social behavior and stress circuitry implicated in agitation. NMRA-898 operates as a positive allosteric modulator of the M4 muscarinic receptor, a mechanism that modulates dopamine and acetylcholine without directly blocking dopamine receptors. NMRA-215 inhibits NLRP3, an inflammasome component whose activation has been linked to metabolic dysfunction and neuroinflammation, giving Neumora a potentially differentiated entry into obesity that is mechanistically distinct from incretin-based approaches.
NMRA-511 is an oral, brain-penetrant, selective vasopressin 1a receptor (V1aR) antagonist in development for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. A Phase Ib signal-seeking study reported positive results in January 2026, demonstrating a clinically meaningful effect size. Neumora plans to initiate a Phase II study with timing targeting around Q1 2027 — this is the most advanced and de-risked asset in the refocused pipeline.
NMRA-898 is a highly potent and selective M4 muscarinic receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) targeting schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Phase I single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose studies evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics are currently underway. The M4 PAM mechanism sits in the same mechanistic neighborhood as KarXT, though Neumora's selective PAM approach may offer an improved selectivity profile.
NMRA-215 is an oral, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor with obesity as its prioritized lead indication, supported by preclinical data from a diet-induced obesity mouse model. Clinical entry is targeted for around Q1 2027. As an inflammasome-targeting approach to metabolic disease originating in the CNS, NMRA-215 represents the most speculative — and potentially most distinctive — program in the portfolio.
On June 15, 2026, Neumora announced that its Phase III KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 studies of navacaprant in MDD failed to achieve statistical significance on primary or key secondary endpoints — KOASTAL-2 produced a -0.3-point MADRS difference versus placebo (p=0.813), while KOASTAL-3 showed navacaprant numerically underperforming placebo by +0.7 points (p=0.480). This followed an earlier failure in KOASTAL-1, sealing navacaprant's discontinuation across all three Phase III studies. Neumora responded with a workforce reduction of approximately 35%, targeting annual savings of approximately $10 million at a one-time restructuring cost of approximately $2 million. Cash runway is now guided into Q3 2027.
Paul L. Berns serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. A co-founder of Neumora and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners, Berns assumed the dual role in February 2025, bringing venture and governance experience directly into operational leadership at a critical juncture for the company.
Neumora's most significant partnership is a strategic collaboration with Amgen, which includes a $100 million equity investment. ARCH Venture Partners led the Series A financing, and SoftBank is also a backer, giving the company a blue-chip investor base that provides credibility even as it navigates the post-navacaprant rebuild. The Amgen relationship, in particular, brings both capital and commercial infrastructure to what remains a preclinical-to-early-clinical portfolio.
All three Phase III KOASTAL studies failed sequentially. KOASTAL-2 produced a negligible -0.3-point MADRS difference versus placebo (p=0.813); KOASTAL-3 was worse, with navacaprant numerically underperforming placebo (p=0.480). The uniform lack of signal across three large trials — not a marginal miss — raises serious questions about whether kappa opioid receptor antagonism produces a meaningful antidepressant effect in broad MDD populations, independent of dose or study design.
Agitation affects a large proportion of Alzheimer's patients and is a leading driver of institutionalization, yet the approved treatment options are limited and carry significant tolerability concerns in elderly patients. The vasopressin 1a receptor (V1aR) is implicated in stress-responsive and social-behavioral circuits, offering a neurobiological rationale distinct from dopaminergic sedation. The January 2026 Phase Ib results showing a clinically meaningful effect size provide early human validation that V1aR antagonism can move the needle in this population.
Most approved antipsychotics work primarily by blocking dopamine D2 receptors, a mechanism associated with motor side effects and metabolic consequences. M4 muscarinic positive allosteric modulation modulates dopaminergic transmission indirectly through cholinergic circuitry, a mechanistic distinction that drove KarXT's FDA approval. As a selective PAM rather than an orthosteric agonist, NMRA-898 is designed to amplify receptor activity only when the endogenous ligand is present, which in principle should offer a cleaner selectivity profile and reduced off-target effects.
NMRA-215 is an oral, brain-penetrant small molecule that inhibits NLRP3, an inflammasome complex whose activation drives inflammatory cascades linked to metabolic dysfunction. Neumora's rationale is that chronic low-grade neuroinflammation contributes to the dysregulation of energy balance, and that targeting this pathway centrally could complement or differ from peripheral incretin-based approaches. Preclinical data in a diet-induced obesity mouse model support the lead indication, though clinical proof-of-concept — targeted for around Q1 2027 entry — has yet to be established in humans.
The portfolio now spans neuropsychiatry and metabolic disease: Alzheimer's disease agitation (NMRA-511), schizophrenia (NMRA-898), and obesity (NMRA-215). The common thread is brain-penetrant, oral small molecules targeting novel CNS receptors and pathways — a deliberate departure from the legacy monoamine targets that dominate psychiatry. The obesity program represents a notable expansion beyond traditional neuroscience but is framed through a CNS/inflammasome lens that keeps it within Neumora's platform logic.
NMRA-511 is the most advanced, having completed a positive Phase Ib study in Alzheimer's agitation in January 2026; a Phase II initiation is targeted around Q1 2027. NMRA-898 is in Phase I single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose studies evaluating safety and pharmacokinetics. NMRA-215 is preclinical-stage, with clinical entry also targeted around Q1 2027. Cash runway extends into Q3 2027, creating a tight but workable window to reach Phase I/II data inflection points across the portfolio.
Neumora's profile is defined by high optionality on novel targets against a compressed cash runway and a recent high-profile clinical failure. Key watchpoints include whether the NMRA-511 Phase II in Alzheimer's agitation can reproduce the positive Phase Ib signal at scale, whether NMRA-898 generates clean early Phase I safety and pharmacokinetic data to support its M4 PAM thesis, whether NMRA-215 enters the clinic on schedule around Q1 2027, and whether the cash runway into Q3 2027 proves sufficient to reach those data inflection points without further dilution or restructuring.
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