Neumora Therapeutics

A precision neuroscience company rebuilding after three consecutive Phase III failures with navacaprant in major depressive disorder, now pivoting its clinical portfolio toward Alzheimer's agitation, schizophrenia, and obesity.

Company Overview

A precision neuroscience company rebuilding after three consecutive Phase III failures with navacaprant in major depressive disorder, now pivoting its clinical portfolio toward Alzheimer's agitation, schizophrenia, and obesity. Neumora launched in 2021 with the thesis that brain diseases require mechanistic precision — distinct molecular targets matched to distinct patient subpopulations — rather than broad monoamine modulation. That thesis survived its first serious test in better shape than navacaprant did: three remaining clinical programs, each targeting a differentiated biology, define what Neumora is now. The restructuring following navacaprant's discontinuation has forced a sharper portfolio and a leaner cost base, with runway extending into Q3 2027.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Neumora is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, placing it within the Greater Boston biotech corridor. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker NMRA, having completed its IPO on September 15, 2023.





Founding and History

Neumora launched publicly in 2021, raising over $500 million including a $100 million equity investment and strategic collaboration with Amgen, with Series A financing led by ARCH Venture Partners and additional backing from SoftBank. The company listed on Nasdaq on September 15, 2023. Paul L. Berns, a co-founder and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners, assumed the role of CEO and Chairman in February 2025, succeeding Henry Gosebruch. The navacaprant program, originally one of the most closely watched kappa opioid receptor antagonist programs in depression, was discontinued in June 2026 after all three Phase III KOASTAL studies failed.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Neumora's revised focus spans three neuropsychiatric and metabolic indications: agitation in Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and obesity. The Alzheimer's agitation space remains acutely underserved — few approved options exist that are both effective and tolerable in a frail, elderly population. Schizophrenia's muscarinic biology has attracted renewed industry interest following KarXT's approval, validating M4 receptor modulation as a legitimate target class. The obesity pivot reflects a broader industry recognition that central nervous system mechanisms represent a new frontier beyond GLP-1.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Neumora's defining platform commitment is oral, brain-penetrant small molecules designed to engage CNS targets with high selectivity — avoiding the off-target liabilities that have plagued earlier generations of psychiatric drugs. NMRA-511 targets the vasopressin 1a receptor (V1aR), a pathway linked to social behavior and stress circuitry implicated in agitation. NMRA-898 operates as a positive allosteric modulator of the M4 muscarinic receptor, a mechanism that modulates dopamine and acetylcholine without directly blocking dopamine receptors. NMRA-215 inhibits NLRP3, an inflammasome component whose activation has been linked to metabolic dysfunction and neuroinflammation, giving Neumora a potentially differentiated entry into obesity that is mechanistically distinct from incretin-based approaches.





Key Pipeline and Programs

NMRA-511 is an oral, brain-penetrant, selective vasopressin 1a receptor (V1aR) antagonist in development for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. A Phase Ib signal-seeking study reported positive results in January 2026, demonstrating a clinically meaningful effect size. Neumora plans to initiate a Phase II study with timing targeting around Q1 2027 — this is the most advanced and de-risked asset in the refocused pipeline.

NMRA-898 is a highly potent and selective M4 muscarinic receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) targeting schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Phase I single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose studies evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics are currently underway. The M4 PAM mechanism sits in the same mechanistic neighborhood as KarXT, though Neumora's selective PAM approach may offer an improved selectivity profile.

NMRA-215 is an oral, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor with obesity as its prioritized lead indication, supported by preclinical data from a diet-induced obesity mouse model. Clinical entry is targeted for around Q1 2027. As an inflammasome-targeting approach to metabolic disease originating in the CNS, NMRA-215 represents the most speculative — and potentially most distinctive — program in the portfolio.





Recent Developments

On June 15, 2026, Neumora announced that its Phase III KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 studies of navacaprant in MDD failed to achieve statistical significance on primary or key secondary endpoints — KOASTAL-2 produced a -0.3-point MADRS difference versus placebo (p=0.813), while KOASTAL-3 showed navacaprant numerically underperforming placebo by +0.7 points (p=0.480). This followed an earlier failure in KOASTAL-1, sealing navacaprant's discontinuation across all three Phase III studies. Neumora responded with a workforce reduction of approximately 35%, targeting annual savings of approximately $10 million at a one-time restructuring cost of approximately $2 million. Cash runway is now guided into Q3 2027.





Key Personnel

Paul L. Berns serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. A co-founder of Neumora and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners, Berns assumed the dual role in February 2025, bringing venture and governance experience directly into operational leadership at a critical juncture for the company.





Strategic Partnerships

Neumora's most significant partnership is a strategic collaboration with Amgen, which includes a $100 million equity investment. ARCH Venture Partners led the Series A financing, and SoftBank is also a backer, giving the company a blue-chip investor base that provides credibility even as it navigates the post-navacaprant rebuild. The Amgen relationship, in particular, brings both capital and commercial infrastructure to what remains a preclinical-to-early-clinical portfolio.





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