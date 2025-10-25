Neuphoria Therapeutics

Saturday 25 October 2025

A US-based clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, such as social anxiety disorder (SAD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The company’s lead asset, BNC210, is an oral selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, designed for “as-needed” use in anxiety spectrum disorders. 

Neuphoria also holds a partnership with Merck & Co., Inc., under which the partner has advanced a program (MK-1167) into Phase 2 Alzheimer’s disease trials. Through this alliance, Neuphoria is eligible for up to US$450 million in milestone payments plus royalties. 

Financially, as of June 30, 2025, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$14.2 million, and it expects this to fund operations into Q2 2027. 

Neuphoria’s strategy is to advance its lead internal programme while building out the pipeline and securing partnerships that de-risk development. The company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

