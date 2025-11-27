Neurizon Therapeutics (ASX: NUZ) is a clinical-stage biotech focused on innovative therapies that go beyond symptomatic management of neurodegenerative disease. Its core mission is to develop treatments that address underlying disease biology, beginning with ALS and exploring potential in other neurological conditions.
The company completed Phase 1 and open-label extension studies of its lead candidate and is preparing for later-stage evaluation within the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, designed to accelerate clinical development of ALS therapeutics.
Neurizon is headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and its securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: NUZ).
Originally founded as PharmAust Limited in 2000, the company rebranded to Neurizon Therapeutics in October 2024 to reflect its focused strategy on neurodegenerative disease treatments.
Neurizon’s primary therapeutic focus is:
The company’s strategy is rooted in addressing core drivers of neuronal dysfunction and protein aggregation.
Neurizon’s platform centers on NUZ-001 (also known as S-monepantel), an orally administered small molecule designed to modulate disease-relevant biology in ALS and related disorders. The candidate has shown safety and tolerability in early clinical studies and is positioned to enter adaptive Phase 2/3 testing within the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial under regulatory cleareance.
Corporate leadership includes:
Neurizon’s HEALEY ALS Platform Trial participation represents a strategic collaboration with leading clinical researchers and trial networks, enabling shared infrastructure and more efficient evaluation of potential ALS treatments.
The company has also pursued regulatory designations and expanded access pathways to support expedited development and broader potential reach.
Neurizon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, with initial focus on delivering a disease-modifying treatment for ALS and exploring broader neurodegenerative applications.
The company prioritizes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the most common form of motor neurone disease, and is investigating broader neurodegenerative disorders with shared pathological mechanisms.
NUZ-001 (S-monepantel) is the lead small-molecule candidate. It is designed to target key disease biology in ALS, including effects on protein aggregation and cellular homeostasis, and has shown safety and tolerability in Phase 1 and open-label extensions.
Neurizon completed Phase 1 and long-term open-label extension studies in Australia, showing encouraging trends in clinical measures. NUZ-001 has been accepted into the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, with site activation and enrollment preparations underway.
The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial is an adaptive, multicenter Phase 2/3 study that evaluates multiple investigational therapies concurrently with shared infrastructure, facilitating faster and more efficient assessment of potential treatments.
Neurizon has secured orphan drug designation in the United States for NUZ-001 in ALS. It is also pursuing similar status in Europe and exploring access pathways in Australia to enable earlier treatment access.
Key upcoming milestones include commencement of patient enrollment and first dosing in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, additional clinical readouts that inform registrational strategy, and any further regulatory designations that strengthen global development opportunities.
