A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and broader neurodegenerative biology. Neurizon aims to advance its lead small-molecule candidate into pivotal clinical testing and position it for regulatory evaluation and eventual patient access.

Company Overview

Neurizon Therapeutics (ASX: NUZ) is a clinical-stage biotech focused on innovative therapies that go beyond symptomatic management of neurodegenerative disease. Its core mission is to develop treatments that address underlying disease biology, beginning with ALS and exploring potential in other neurological conditions.

The company completed Phase 1 and open-label extension studies of its lead candidate and is preparing for later-stage evaluation within the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, designed to accelerate clinical development of ALS therapeutics.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Neurizon is headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and its securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: NUZ).





Founding and History

Originally founded as PharmAust Limited in 2000, the company rebranded to Neurizon Therapeutics in October 2024 to reflect its focused strategy on neurodegenerative disease treatments.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Neurizon’s primary therapeutic focus is:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Broader neurodegenerative diseases, with exploratory potential based on shared pathological mechanisms

The company’s strategy is rooted in addressing core drivers of neuronal dysfunction and protein aggregation.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Neurizon’s platform centers on NUZ-001 (also known as S-monepantel), an orally administered small molecule designed to modulate disease-relevant biology in ALS and related disorders. The candidate has shown safety and tolerability in early clinical studies and is positioned to enter adaptive Phase 2/3 testing within the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial under regulatory cleareance.





Key Personnel

Corporate leadership includes:

Dr. Michael Thurn, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Dan O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer

John Clark, Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Nicky Wallis, Chief Scientific Officer

Lidija Damjanovic, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs

Additional senior scientific and medical advisors support clinical strategy and development execution.





Strategic Partnerships

Neurizon’s HEALEY ALS Platform Trial participation represents a strategic collaboration with leading clinical researchers and trial networks, enabling shared infrastructure and more efficient evaluation of potential ALS treatments.

The company has also pursued regulatory designations and expanded access pathways to support expedited development and broader potential reach.





FAQ Section