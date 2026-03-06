NeuroOne Medical Technologies develops devices used in neurosurgical procedures to monitor brain activity and treat neurological conditions. The company’s platform centers on high-resolution thin-film electrodes designed to record neural signals and deliver targeted stimulation or ablation therapy.
Its products are used primarily in procedures related to epilepsy and other neurological disorders where precise brain mapping and minimally invasive treatment approaches are required.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States.
The company operates primarily in the United States and works with neurosurgical centers and clinical partners involved in epilepsy monitoring and neuromodulation procedures.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies was established to develop next-generation electrode technologies for neurosurgical diagnostics and therapy.
The company has focused on commercializing thin-film electrode systems that provide higher-resolution brain activity monitoring and enable combined diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
NeuroOne’s devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.
Key areas include:
The technology is also being explored for broader neuromodulation and brain-monitoring applications.
The company’s core technology is a flexible thin-film electrode platform designed for intracranial monitoring and treatment.
Key systems include:
These devices are designed to enable combined recording and therapeutic functions during neurosurgical procedures.
NeuroOne operates within the neuromodulation and neurodiagnostics device market, where demand is driven by increasing use of intracranial monitoring and minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques.
The company’s strategy focuses on expanding the clinical use of thin-film electrodes and developing additional therapeutic applications such as ablation and neuromodulation procedures.
Many neurosurgical procedures require precise mapping of brain activity before treatment can occur. Conventional electrode systems used for intracranial monitoring can be relatively bulky and limited in spatial resolution.
NeuroOne’s thin-film electrode technology is designed to provide higher-resolution recordings of neural activity while reducing invasiveness, potentially improving surgical planning and treatment accuracy.
Patients with drug-resistant epilepsy often undergo intracranial monitoring to identify the exact brain region generating seizures. Electrodes are temporarily implanted to record neural activity and map seizure networks.
Once the seizure focus is identified, targeted treatments such as ablation or surgical resection can be performed.
Traditional neurosurgical electrodes are relatively thick and rigid. Thin-film electrodes use flexible materials that conform more closely to the brain surface, allowing higher-density contact arrays and potentially more precise neural recordings.
This may allow surgeons to identify smaller or more complex seizure networks.
OneRF is a radiofrequency ablation system designed to deliver targeted thermal therapy through implanted electrodes. It allows clinicians to both record neural signals and perform ablation using the same device platform.
This combined diagnostic-therapeutic approach can reduce the need for multiple procedures.
NeuroOne has received FDA clearances for several device systems and has begun commercializing its electrode technologies for neurosurgical use.
Revenue growth is therefore tied to clinical adoption and expansion of approved indications.
The neuromodulation and intracranial monitoring market includes large medical technology companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott, as well as smaller neuromodulation specialists.
NeuroOne’s differentiation is based on its thin-film electrode design and combined diagnostic-treatment capabilities.
Key developments to watch include:
