A medical technology company developing minimally invasive devices for diagnosing and treating neurological disorders. NeuroOne Medical Technologies focuses on thin-film electrode technologies designed for brain monitoring, stimulation and ablation procedures in neurosurgery.

Company Overview

NeuroOne Medical Technologies develops devices used in neurosurgical procedures to monitor brain activity and treat neurological conditions. The company’s platform centers on high-resolution thin-film electrodes designed to record neural signals and deliver targeted stimulation or ablation therapy.

Its products are used primarily in procedures related to epilepsy and other neurological disorders where precise brain mapping and minimally invasive treatment approaches are required.





Headquarters and Global Presence

NeuroOne Medical Technologies is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States.

The company operates primarily in the United States and works with neurosurgical centers and clinical partners involved in epilepsy monitoring and neuromodulation procedures.





Founding and History

NeuroOne Medical Technologies was established to develop next-generation electrode technologies for neurosurgical diagnostics and therapy.

The company has focused on commercializing thin-film electrode systems that provide higher-resolution brain activity monitoring and enable combined diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.





Therapy Areas and Focus

NeuroOne’s devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.

Key areas include:

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s disease

Dystonia and essential tremor

Trigeminal neuralgia and chronic pain disorders

The technology is also being explored for broader neuromodulation and brain-monitoring applications.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s core technology is a flexible thin-film electrode platform designed for intracranial monitoring and treatment.

Key systems include:

Evo® Cortical electrodes for electrocorticography and brain surface monitoring

Evo® sEEG electrodes for stereoelectroencephalography procedures

OneRF® ablation system for targeted treatment of neurological conditions

OneRF® trigeminal nerve ablation system for facial pain

These devices are designed to enable combined recording and therapeutic functions during neurosurgical procedures.





Key Personnel

Dave Rosa, President and Chief Executive Officer

Emily Johns, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel





Strategic Positioning

NeuroOne operates within the neuromodulation and neurodiagnostics device market, where demand is driven by increasing use of intracranial monitoring and minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques.

The company’s strategy focuses on expanding the clinical use of thin-film electrodes and developing additional therapeutic applications such as ablation and neuromodulation procedures.





FAQ Section