New Biologix

A Swiss biotechnology company developing engineered cell-line and analytics technologies to improve recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) manufacturing for gene therapies. NewBiologix positions its offering as a production foundation for safer, more consistent and more scalable viral vector supply, delivered through licensable cell lines and platform-based services.

Company Overview

NewBiologix develops Swiss-engineered solutions for gene and cell therapy production, with a primary emphasis on rAAV vector manufacturing. The company focuses on two linked problems in gene therapy supply: production performance and product quality attributes such as capsid composition, genome integrity and batch consistency.

Its commercial model is built around a portfolio approach: engineered cell lines for licensing and supporting platforms that provide characterization and genomic insight to help partners control rAAV quality earlier and more predictably.


Headquarters and Global Presence

NewBiologix is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, with operations aligned to the European gene therapy manufacturing ecosystem. The company has also established a US presence to support business development and partnering activity in the largest gene and cell therapy market.


Founding and History

NewBiologix was co-founded in 2022 and launched from Switzerland as a gene therapy manufacturing technology company. Its early positioning emphasized industrialization: moving rAAV production toward more stable cell substrates and more data-rich quality control to reduce variability and improve output reliability.


Therapy Areas and Focus

NewBiologix is not a drug developer. Its focus is enabling manufacturing for gene therapy programs across multiple disease areas by improving rAAV vector production performance and quality.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

NewBiologix’s core offering centers on engineered HEK293-based cell substrates and associated analytics intended to support higher-quality, more reproducible rAAV production.

The company’s technology suite is organized as the Xcell portfolio, typically described across:

  • engineered HEK293 cell lines optimized for rAAV production
  • a genomic analytical platform designed to confirm clonality, stability and other cell-line attributes
  • rAAV production and analytics capabilities intended to quantify and interpret critical quality attributes


Key Personnel

  • Igor Fisch, chief executive officer and co-founder
  • Nicolas Mermod, co-founder


Strategic Partnerships

NewBiologix positions itself as a platform partner to biopharma and CDMO organizations working in rAAV-based gene therapies. Its collaboration model includes licensing of engineered cell lines and support services spanning production and characterization, with partnerships designed to integrate into existing development and manufacturing workflows.


FAQ Section

NewBiologix builds cell-line and analytics technologies for rAAV manufacturing. Its strategic aim is to improve the consistency and quality of viral vectors used in gene therapy by providing engineered production cell substrates and data-driven characterization tools.

The company targets manufacturing constraints that contribute to high costs and inconsistent output in rAAV production. These include variability in production performance, challenges controlling key quality attributes, and the need for more predictable scalability.

NewBiologix’s offering is structured around:

  • engineered cell lines for rAAV production, positioned for licensing
  • rAAV production support and characterization services
  • genomic characterization intended to validate cell-line clonality and stability and to reduce hidden variability risk

Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:

  • February 18, 2026: publication of peer-reviewed data describing a clonal HEK293 cell line optimized for rAAV production, positioned around improvements in full-to-empty capsid ratio and genomic stability
  • 2025: licensing activity and visibility around the Xcell portfolio, including external presentations and a commercialization-focused white paper

NewBiologix emphasizes clonal, genomically characterized HEK293 substrates selected for production performance and stability, paired with analytical and genomic tools intended to give partners earlier, clearer visibility into rAAV quality attributes and production reproducibility.

The company positions its technologies to be usable across the lifecycle:

  • Phase I: enabling rapid, reliable early production and characterization to support first-in-human supply decisions
  • Phase II: improving consistency and comparability as processes scale and control strategies tighten
  • Phase III: supporting robustness, reproducibility and analytics depth as programs approach registrational standards and commercial planning

Decision-relevant watchpoints typically include:

  • reproducibility across serotypes, transgene sizes and production scales
  • evidence that improvements in quality attributes translate into more predictable downstream processing and release outcomes
  • integration fit with partner processes (upstream, downstream and analytics)
  • licensing and tech-transfer practicality across internal sites and CDMO networks
