New Biologix

NewBiologix develops Swiss-engineered solutions for gene and cell therapy production, with a primary emphasis on rAAV vector manufacturing. The company focuses on two linked problems in gene therapy supply: production performance and product quality attributes such as capsid composition, genome integrity and batch consistency.
Its commercial model is built around a portfolio approach: engineered cell lines for licensing and supporting platforms that provide characterization and genomic insight to help partners control rAAV quality earlier and more predictably.
NewBiologix is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, with operations aligned to the European gene therapy manufacturing ecosystem. The company has also established a US presence to support business development and partnering activity in the largest gene and cell therapy market.
NewBiologix was co-founded in 2022 and launched from Switzerland as a gene therapy manufacturing technology company. Its early positioning emphasized industrialization: moving rAAV production toward more stable cell substrates and more data-rich quality control to reduce variability and improve output reliability.
NewBiologix is not a drug developer. Its focus is enabling manufacturing for gene therapy programs across multiple disease areas by improving rAAV vector production performance and quality.
NewBiologix’s core offering centers on engineered HEK293-based cell substrates and associated analytics intended to support higher-quality, more reproducible rAAV production.
NewBiologix positions itself as a platform partner to biopharma and CDMO organizations working in rAAV-based gene therapies. Its collaboration model includes licensing of engineered cell lines and support services spanning production and characterization, with partnerships designed to integrate into existing development and manufacturing workflows.
NewBiologix builds cell-line and analytics technologies for rAAV manufacturing. Its strategic aim is to improve the consistency and quality of viral vectors used in gene therapy by providing engineered production cell substrates and data-driven characterization tools.
The company targets manufacturing constraints that contribute to high costs and inconsistent output in rAAV production. These include variability in production performance, challenges controlling key quality attributes, and the need for more predictable scalability.
NewBiologix emphasizes clonal, genomically characterized HEK293 substrates selected for production performance and stability, paired with analytical and genomic tools intended to give partners earlier, clearer visibility into rAAV quality attributes and production reproducibility.
