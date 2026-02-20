New Biologix

A Swiss biotechnology company developing engineered cell-line and analytics technologies to improve recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) manufacturing for gene therapies. NewBiologix positions its offering as a production foundation for safer, more consistent and more scalable viral vector supply, delivered through licensable cell lines and platform-based services.

Company Overview

NewBiologix develops Swiss-engineered solutions for gene and cell therapy production, with a primary emphasis on rAAV vector manufacturing. The company focuses on two linked problems in gene therapy supply: production performance and product quality attributes such as capsid composition, genome integrity and batch consistency.

Its commercial model is built around a portfolio approach: engineered cell lines for licensing and supporting platforms that provide characterization and genomic insight to help partners control rAAV quality earlier and more predictably.





Headquarters and Global Presence

NewBiologix is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, with operations aligned to the European gene therapy manufacturing ecosystem. The company has also established a US presence to support business development and partnering activity in the largest gene and cell therapy market.





Founding and History

NewBiologix was co-founded in 2022 and launched from Switzerland as a gene therapy manufacturing technology company. Its early positioning emphasized industrialization: moving rAAV production toward more stable cell substrates and more data-rich quality control to reduce variability and improve output reliability.





Therapy Areas and Focus

NewBiologix is not a drug developer. Its focus is enabling manufacturing for gene therapy programs across multiple disease areas by improving rAAV vector production performance and quality.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

NewBiologix’s core offering centers on engineered HEK293-based cell substrates and associated analytics intended to support higher-quality, more reproducible rAAV production.

The company’s technology suite is organized as the Xcell portfolio, typically described across:

engineered HEK293 cell lines optimized for rAAV production

a genomic analytical platform designed to confirm clonality, stability and other cell-line attributes

rAAV production and analytics capabilities intended to quantify and interpret critical quality attributes





Key Personnel

Igor Fisch, chief executive officer and co-founder

Nicolas Mermod, co-founder





Strategic Partnerships

NewBiologix positions itself as a platform partner to biopharma and CDMO organizations working in rAAV-based gene therapies. Its collaboration model includes licensing of engineered cell lines and support services spanning production and characterization, with partnerships designed to integrate into existing development and manufacturing workflows.





