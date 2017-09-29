NewLink Genetics is a biotech company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing new immuno-oncology products.

The USA-based company has a pipeline made up of clinical candidates designed to harness multiple components of the immune system to combat a wide range of cancers.

In September 2017, the firm entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to evaluate the combination of indoximod, NewLink’s small molecule IDO pathway inhibitor, and durvalumab (trade name Imfinzi), the UK pharma major's anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, along with standard of care chemotherapy for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.