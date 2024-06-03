Sunday 24 November 2024

NewVale Capital

A growth equity investment firm focused on supporting the services architecture underpinning the life science industry.

NewVale invests in services, software, and technologies – the infrastructure of life sciences – that have a proven return on investment for pharmaceutical customers, helping to accelerate timelines, reduce costs and improve quality.

With nearly $200 million total under management, the firm makes investments of between $10 and $50 million in growth companies across the continuum of the pharmaceutical value chain, including discovery, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization.

Latest NewVale Capital News

$167 million investment fund to focus on biopharma services
14 May 2024
