NewVale Capital

NewVale invests in services, software, and technologies – the infrastructure of life sciences – that have a proven return on investment for pharmaceutical customers, helping to accelerate timelines, reduce costs and improve quality.
With nearly $200 million total under management, the firm makes investments of between $10 and $50 million in growth companies across the continuum of the pharmaceutical value chain, including discovery, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization.
