A Lansing, Michigan-based radioisotope producer that is the only private company in the world to both build and operate superconducting electron linear accelerators and pair them with in-house radiochemistry to supply Actinium-225 for targeted alpha therapy in oncology.

Company Overview

A Lansing, Michigan-based radioisotope producer that is the only private company in the world to both build and operate superconducting electron linear accelerators and pair them with in-house radiochemistry to supply Actinium-225 for targeted alpha therapy in oncology. Niowave sits at the supply bottleneck of one of pharma's fastest-moving therapeutic categories: targeted alpha therapy, where the scarcity of Ac-225 is a harder constraint on clinical and commercial progress than the biology. With long-term supply agreements now signed with both AstraZeneca and Novartis, and a $75 million second production facility breaking ground in May 2026, the company is transitioning from specialist manufacturer to critical infrastructure for the radiopharmaceutical industry.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Niowave is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, where it operates its existing superconducting linac facility and is constructing its second production site. The company employs approximately 180 people and is, by design, a concentrated domestic US operation — its strategic value rests partly on being a domestic source of a material currently in critically short global supply.





Founding and History

Niowave was founded in 2005 by Dr. Terry Grimm, a physicist who moved from MIT to Michigan State University and spun the company out of MSU's National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory. The founding thesis was that superconducting radio-frequency linear accelerator technology, developed for particle physics, could be repurposed to produce medical radioisotopes at commercially relevant scale. In January 2026, the company marked its 20th anniversary — a milestone that coincides with the radiopharmaceutical sector's first genuine commercial wave, putting Niowave's long gestation period in a more favorable light.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Niowave's commercial focus is oncology, specifically the supply of Ac-225 to developers of targeted alpha therapies — radiopharmaceuticals that deliver alpha-emitting isotopes directly to tumor cells via targeting vectors such as peptides or antibodies. Alpha emitters are attractive because their high linear energy transfer kills tumor cells over a very short range, sparing surrounding healthy tissue in a way that beta emitters cannot match. The unmet need is not just clinical but logistical: global Ac-225 supply has historically been limited to a handful of government nuclear research reactors, none of which can support commercial-scale demand.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Niowave's core platform is the superconducting radio-frequency electron linear accelerator, or SRF linac — a technology it both engineers in-house and operates commercially, a combination no other private company currently achieves. High-energy electrons from the linac bombard target materials to produce Ac-225 through photonuclear reactions, an accelerator-based route that bypasses the reactor-derived supply chain. The in-house radiochemistry capability allows Niowave to process, purify, and deliver pharmaceutical-grade Ac-225 directly to partners, compressing a supply chain that otherwise requires multiple specialist intermediaries.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Niowave does not hold drug candidates — it is a radioisotope manufacturer, not a drug developer — so its "pipeline" is best understood as production capacity under construction and the programs it supplies.

Actinium-225 (Ac-225) is the company's primary product: an alpha-emitting radioisotope with a 9.9-day half-life, produced via accelerator-based photonuclear transmutation and processed through on-site radiochemistry. Niowave supplies pharmaceutical-grade Ac-225 to pharma partners developing targeted alpha therapies across a range of oncology indications. AstraZeneca, which has exercised an option to extend its agreement to a 10-year commitment, is using Ac-225 to support its growing radioconjugate pipeline. Novartis, already a commercial leader in radioligand therapy through its Lutathera and Pluvicto franchises, has also secured long-term supply — a signal of confidence in the accelerator-based production route from the company that arguably knows this space best.

The second Lansing facility, breaking ground May 2026 and targeted for operations in 2028, will house additional proprietary SRF linacs and expand production capacity materially beyond what the current site can deliver.





Recent Developments

On 21 May 2026, Niowave broke ground on a $75 million second production facility in Lansing, targeting operational start in 2028 and creating approximately 70 jobs. In December 2025, AstraZeneca exercised an option to extend its Ac-225 supply relationship with Niowave to a 10-year commitment, after initially agreeing to a shorter-term arrangement. The Novartis supply agreement was also confirmed in the same approximate period, meaning Niowave has signed two of the radiopharmaceutical sector's largest players within roughly four months — a meaningful endorsement of both its technology and its capacity roadmap.





Key Personnel

Mike Zamiara serves as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's commercial and operational expansion through its current high-growth phase. Dr. Terry Grimm, the company's founder, brought SRF linac expertise from MIT and MSU's National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory, grounding Niowave's technology in academic particle physics before applying it to medical isotope production.





Strategic Partnerships

Niowave has secured long-term Ac-225 supply agreements with AstraZeneca — extended in December 2025 to a 10-year commitment following AstraZeneca's option exercise — and with Novartis, one of the two commercial anchors of the global radioligand therapy market. Both deals position Niowave as a preferred domestic supplier to major pharma radioconjugate programs. The concentration of two marquee partners within a short window suggests the company's order book is substantially committed ahead of its second facility coming online.





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