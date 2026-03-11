A Nasdaq-listed biotechnology company repositioned as a global platform for acquiring and advancing clinical-stage assets. NovaBridge Biosciences is built around two principal programs, givastomig in gastric cancer and VIS-101 in retinal disease, and is using them to establish a broader subsidiary- and partnership-led development model.

Company Overview

NovaBridge is no longer best understood as the former I-Mab under a different name. The company has recast itself as a global development platform, using external asset acquisition and subsidiary-based structuring to expand beyond its earlier identity as a more conventional oncology biotech. The strategic emphasis has shifted from a single-company pipeline model to portfolio construction across selected therapeutic areas.

At present, that model rests chiefly on two programs: givastomig in oncology and VIS-101 in ophthalmology. Together they represent not only the company’s lead clinical assets, but also the first practical test of whether NovaBridge can translate corporate repositioning into a coherent operating structure and a durable development pipeline.





Headquarters and Global Presence

NovaBridge has operations in Rockville, Maryland and Short Hills, New Jersey. Its development activities are broader than those addresses suggest, with clinical programs in oncology and ophthalmology and a stated strategy of sourcing and advancing assets on a global basis.





Founding and History

The company operated for years as I-Mab before formally rebranding as NovaBridge Biosciences in October 2025, at the same time changing its Nasdaq ticker from IMAB to NBP. That transition was paired with a strategic reset toward a platform model and the stated intention to pursue a Hong Kong listing alongside Nasdaq.

The same period also defined the company’s current structure. NovaBridge retained givastomig as its lead oncology asset while adding VIS-101 through Visara, a majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary created to hold and advance that program.





Therapy Areas and Focus

NovaBridge is not organized around a single therapeutic area. Its current focus spans:

Oncology, particularly gastric and gastrointestinal malignancies

Ophthalmology, with retinal vascular disease as the first major expansion area

Additional solid-tumor immunotherapy through partnered bispecific antibody work





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s portfolio is modality-led rather than platform-led in a technical sense. Its current development mix includes:

Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bifunctional biologics in ophthalmology

A subsidiary-based corporate structure designed to house and advance selected assets

Givastomig is a Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody intended to activate T cells conditionally in CLDN18.2-expressing tumors. VIS-101 is a bifunctional biologic targeting VEGF-A and ANG2 for retinal vascular disease.





Key Pipeline Programs

Givastomig

Modality: Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody

Indication focus: first-line metastatic gastric cancer and other gastrointestinal malignancies

Stage: global randomized Phase II study initiated in 2026 following earlier combination data

VIS-101

Modality: bifunctional VEGF-A/ANG2 biologic

Indication focus: wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema

Structure: held through majority-owned subsidiary Visara

Status: Phase IIa data disclosed in 2026, with the company describing the asset as moving toward Phase III readiness

Ragistomig

Modality: PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody

Status: partnered solid-tumor program with ABL Bio

Uliledlimab

Modality: anti-CD73 antibody

Rights: worldwide rights outside China retained by NovaBridge





Key Personnel

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Fu Wei, Executive Chairman of the Board

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Kyler Lei, Chief Financial Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Partnership structure is central to the NovaBridge model. Its current architecture includes ABL Bio for ragistomig development in solid tumors and Visara as a majority-owned subsidiary for VIS-101 in ophthalmology. More broadly, the company has stated that it intends to source assets internationally, including from Asia-Pacific, and advance them through global development pathways.





FAQ Section