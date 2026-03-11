NovaBridge is no longer best understood as the former I-Mab under a different name. The company has recast itself as a global development platform, using external asset acquisition and subsidiary-based structuring to expand beyond its earlier identity as a more conventional oncology biotech. The strategic emphasis has shifted from a single-company pipeline model to portfolio construction across selected therapeutic areas.
At present, that model rests chiefly on two programs: givastomig in oncology and VIS-101 in ophthalmology. Together they represent not only the company’s lead clinical assets, but also the first practical test of whether NovaBridge can translate corporate repositioning into a coherent operating structure and a durable development pipeline.
NovaBridge has operations in Rockville, Maryland and Short Hills, New Jersey. Its development activities are broader than those addresses suggest, with clinical programs in oncology and ophthalmology and a stated strategy of sourcing and advancing assets on a global basis.
The company operated for years as I-Mab before formally rebranding as NovaBridge Biosciences in October 2025, at the same time changing its Nasdaq ticker from IMAB to NBP. That transition was paired with a strategic reset toward a platform model and the stated intention to pursue a Hong Kong listing alongside Nasdaq.
The same period also defined the company’s current structure. NovaBridge retained givastomig as its lead oncology asset while adding VIS-101 through Visara, a majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary created to hold and advance that program.
NovaBridge is not organized around a single therapeutic area. Its current focus spans:
The company’s portfolio is modality-led rather than platform-led in a technical sense. Its current development mix includes:
Givastomig is a Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody intended to activate T cells conditionally in CLDN18.2-expressing tumors. VIS-101 is a bifunctional biologic targeting VEGF-A and ANG2 for retinal vascular disease.
Givastomig
VIS-101
Ragistomig
Uliledlimab
Partnership structure is central to the NovaBridge model. Its current architecture includes ABL Bio for ragistomig development in solid tumors and Visara as a majority-owned subsidiary for VIS-101 in ophthalmology. More broadly, the company has stated that it intends to source assets internationally, including from Asia-Pacific, and advance them through global development pathways.
The central question is whether the company can make its platform model function as an operating reality rather than a corporate narrative. NovaBridge is attempting to move beyond the traditional biotech structure in which one management team advances one internally built pipeline. Its revised model depends on disciplined asset selection, subsidiary-level execution and clear capital allocation across programs.
The rebrand mattered because it marked a change in business model rather than simply a change in corporate identity. NovaBridge presented the transition as a move away from a legacy single-company oncology structure and toward a broader development platform with external asset sourcing and portfolio construction at its core.
Givastomig remains the clearest test of NovaBridge’s development credibility. However broad the company’s platform ambitions may be, the oncology business is still anchored by a single lead bispecific antibody in gastric cancer. Progress in the randomized Phase II program will do more than shape one asset’s outlook; it will also determine how seriously the market treats the wider platform strategy.
The use of Visara appears to reflect the company’s broader structural logic. By placing VIS-101 in a majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary, NovaBridge created a cleaner framework for development, financing and potential partnering outside the oncology business. That makes the asset important not only because of its clinical potential, but because it demonstrates how the company intends to organize future portfolio expansion.
VIS-101 is the first visible sign that NovaBridge intends to build across therapeutic areas rather than remain an oncology-only company. In that sense, it serves as a test case for whether the platform can absorb externally sourced assets, structure them effectively and move them toward later-stage development without losing strategic coherence.
The first is structural: the company has adopted a more ambitious corporate model than its current scale might easily support. The second is clinical: both the oncology and ophthalmology stories still require stronger later-stage validation. The third is organizational: NovaBridge has to show that portfolio expansion through subsidiaries does not result in fragmentation or weak development focus.
The most important milestones are the advancement of the randomized Phase II givastomig study in first-line metastatic gastric cancer, the next development step for VIS-101 following Phase IIa data, and any evidence that the company can continue to add assets without diluting the strategic logic of the platform.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze