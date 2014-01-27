Sunday 24 November 2024

NovaSAID is developing new drugs for the treatment of pain relief associated with inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. It is a part of Karolinska Development portfolio.

NovaSAID is developing new drugs for the treatment of pain relief associated with inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. It is a part of Karolinska Development portfolio.

NovaSAID’s approach is to prevent the pathological formation of PGE2 selectively, through the development of inhibitors of microsomal prostaglandin E synthase-1 (mPGES-1), the enzyme that is responsible for the formation of PGE2 during inflammation. NovaSAID has discovered several selective mPGES-1 inhibitors, and has also demonstrated that these are effective in animal models for pain and inflammation.

mPGES-1 inhibition offers a novel approach for inhibiting pathological PGE2 production without adversely affecting other important prostanoids.

Latest NovaSAID News

NovaSAID partners with Cadila to develop inflammation and pain therapies
10 January 2014
