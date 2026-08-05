A European personalized-genetics company that reads consumer DNA from saliva samples and translates the results into customized supplements and cosmetics, operating one of Europe's largest genetic laboratories entirely in-house.

Company Overview

A European personalized-genetics company that reads consumer DNA from saliva samples and translates the results into customized supplements and cosmetics, operating one of Europe's largest genetic laboratories entirely in-house. Novogenia AG is the publicly listed parent, trading on XETRA and the Munich Stock Exchange under ticker 7V0 (ISIN DE000A3C35W0). The operating subsidiary, Novogenia GmbH, covers genetic analysis, supplement manufacturing and cosmetics production without outsourcing any step. The group describes itself as a European healthcare company active in the field of human genetics.





Headquarters and Global Presence

The listed holding company, Novogenia AG, has its registered office in Munich, Germany. The operational heart of the business is Novogenia GmbH in Eugendorf, near Salzburg, Austria, where the genetic laboratory, supplement factory and cosmetics manufacturing facility share a single building. The group employs more than 180 people and routes its consumer-facing products through a B2B white-label model that reaches health professionals and clinics across Europe.





Founding and History

Novogenia GmbH was founded in 2009 by Dr Daniel Wallerstorfer and has operated continuously since then. In 2012 the company acquired competitor Genosense Diagnostics, extending its laboratory capabilities. The listed parent came to market in 2021 as Darwin AG and moved into the Munich exchange's m:access segment in July 2023. Shareholders voted at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2026 to rename Darwin AG as Novogenia AG, with the change becoming effective on 15 July 2026.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Novogenia works in preventive and personalized health rather than drug development: its genetic analyses cover five categories, specifically Lifestyle, Beauty, Performance, Baby and Health. The commercial logic is that a one-time DNA read from a saliva kit generates a longitudinal profile that can guide supplement formulation and skincare composition for that individual. During the pandemic the Eugendorf laboratory pivoted to become Austria's largest COVID PCR testing site, demonstrating the throughput capacity the group had built for consumer genetics. The company's position is that owning every production step, from sequencing to finished product, is what makes truly individualized output feasible at scale.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The foundation is an ISO-certified genetic laboratory equipped for high-throughput DNA sequencing and analysis. Results feed directly into two downstream manufacturing operations: a supplement facility that formulates personalized vitamin products and a cosmetics facility producing the BeautyMe skincare range. Consumer-facing services built on this infrastructure include NovoDaily, a personalized supplement subscription; Genopedia, a genetic knowledge platform; and NOVO Academy, an education and certification offering for health professionals. The vertical integration of lab, formulation and production under one roof is the structural feature that sets the business apart from consumer-genetics companies that outsource manufacturing or rely on third-party supplement brands.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Novogenia does not operate a pharmaceutical drug pipeline. Its commercial portfolio centers on DNA-derived, individually tailored health products rather than regulated medicines. The flagship consumer product line includes NovoDaily personalized supplement subscriptions, formulated on the basis of each customer's genetic profile. On the professional side, kit products sold to nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness trainers and medical practitioners include ShapePlus, LifestylePlus and PerformancePlus. The BeautyMe cosmetics range, developed in the in-house cosmetics facility, represents the beauty-genetics vertical. Genopedia and NOVO Academy extend the model into data and education services, creating additional touchpoints with the professional B2B channel.





Recent Developments

The most material recent milestone is the rebrand: the parent company formally became Novogenia AG on 15 July 2026, completing a shareholder-approved name change that consolidates corporate and operating identities. On the financial side, preliminary 2025 results published on 25 February 2026 showed group revenue of approximately 54.3 million euros, a 114% increase on the approximately 25.3 million euros recorded in 2024. The group reported a positive consolidated net result for 2025. Full consolidated financial statements were subsequently published.





Key Personnel

Dr Daniel Wallerstorfer serves as founder and chief executive of Novogenia GmbH. A molecular biologist by training, he founded the Eugendorf operation in 2009 and has led it through laboratory expansion, the Genosense acquisition, pandemic-era PCR scaling and the current consumer-genetics commercial model.





Strategic Partnerships

Zulu Medical Cosmetics holds an exclusive partnership with Novogenia, representing a notable anchor relationship in the cosmetics channel. The broader commercial model is built on B2B white-label arrangements: nutritionists, physiotherapists, clinics, pharmacies and influencers sell DNA-based health products under their own branding while Novogenia supplies the analysis, reports, platform infrastructure and ready-made online shops. This distributed network of professional partners forms the primary growth mechanism rather than direct-to-consumer marketing.





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