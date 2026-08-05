A European personalized-genetics company that reads consumer DNA from saliva samples and translates the results into customized supplements and cosmetics, operating one of Europe's largest genetic laboratories entirely in-house. Novogenia AG is the publicly listed parent, trading on XETRA and the Munich Stock Exchange under ticker 7V0 (ISIN DE000A3C35W0). The operating subsidiary, Novogenia GmbH, covers genetic analysis, supplement manufacturing and cosmetics production without outsourcing any step. The group describes itself as a European healthcare company active in the field of human genetics.
The listed holding company, Novogenia AG, has its registered office in Munich, Germany. The operational heart of the business is Novogenia GmbH in Eugendorf, near Salzburg, Austria, where the genetic laboratory, supplement factory and cosmetics manufacturing facility share a single building. The group employs more than 180 people and routes its consumer-facing products through a B2B white-label model that reaches health professionals and clinics across Europe.
Novogenia GmbH was founded in 2009 by Dr Daniel Wallerstorfer and has operated continuously since then. In 2012 the company acquired competitor Genosense Diagnostics, extending its laboratory capabilities. The listed parent came to market in 2021 as Darwin AG and moved into the Munich exchange's m:access segment in July 2023. Shareholders voted at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2026 to rename Darwin AG as Novogenia AG, with the change becoming effective on 15 July 2026.
Novogenia works in preventive and personalized health rather than drug development: its genetic analyses cover five categories, specifically Lifestyle, Beauty, Performance, Baby and Health. The commercial logic is that a one-time DNA read from a saliva kit generates a longitudinal profile that can guide supplement formulation and skincare composition for that individual. During the pandemic the Eugendorf laboratory pivoted to become Austria's largest COVID PCR testing site, demonstrating the throughput capacity the group had built for consumer genetics. The company's position is that owning every production step, from sequencing to finished product, is what makes truly individualized output feasible at scale.
The foundation is an ISO-certified genetic laboratory equipped for high-throughput DNA sequencing and analysis. Results feed directly into two downstream manufacturing operations: a supplement facility that formulates personalized vitamin products and a cosmetics facility producing the BeautyMe skincare range. Consumer-facing services built on this infrastructure include NovoDaily, a personalized supplement subscription; Genopedia, a genetic knowledge platform; and NOVO Academy, an education and certification offering for health professionals. The vertical integration of lab, formulation and production under one roof is the structural feature that sets the business apart from consumer-genetics companies that outsource manufacturing or rely on third-party supplement brands.
Novogenia does not operate a pharmaceutical drug pipeline. Its commercial portfolio centers on DNA-derived, individually tailored health products rather than regulated medicines. The flagship consumer product line includes NovoDaily personalized supplement subscriptions, formulated on the basis of each customer's genetic profile. On the professional side, kit products sold to nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness trainers and medical practitioners include ShapePlus, LifestylePlus and PerformancePlus. The BeautyMe cosmetics range, developed in the in-house cosmetics facility, represents the beauty-genetics vertical. Genopedia and NOVO Academy extend the model into data and education services, creating additional touchpoints with the professional B2B channel.
The most material recent milestone is the rebrand: the parent company formally became Novogenia AG on 15 July 2026, completing a shareholder-approved name change that consolidates corporate and operating identities. On the financial side, preliminary 2025 results published on 25 February 2026 showed group revenue of approximately 54.3 million euros, a 114% increase on the approximately 25.3 million euros recorded in 2024. The group reported a positive consolidated net result for 2025. Full consolidated financial statements were subsequently published.
Dr Daniel Wallerstorfer serves as founder and chief executive of Novogenia GmbH. A molecular biologist by training, he founded the Eugendorf operation in 2009 and has led it through laboratory expansion, the Genosense acquisition, pandemic-era PCR scaling and the current consumer-genetics commercial model.
Zulu Medical Cosmetics holds an exclusive partnership with Novogenia, representing a notable anchor relationship in the cosmetics channel. The broader commercial model is built on B2B white-label arrangements: nutritionists, physiotherapists, clinics, pharmacies and influencers sell DNA-based health products under their own branding while Novogenia supplies the analysis, reports, platform infrastructure and ready-made online shops. This distributed network of professional partners forms the primary growth mechanism rather than direct-to-consumer marketing.
The listed parent had traded as Darwin AG since its 2021 market debut while the operational business it owned had always been known as Novogenia GmbH. Shareholders approved the rename at the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2026, and it took effect on 15 July 2026. The company was explicit that the rebrand changes nothing strategic; it is a tidying exercise to align corporate identity with the operating brand that customers and B2B partners already know. Novogenia GmbH itself was not renamed and continues under its existing legal entity.
Novogenia extracts genomic information from a saliva sample and interprets genetic variants relevant to nutrition metabolism, physical performance, skin biology and general health predispositions. That single test generates a durable profile that can be revisited as the product range evolves, unlike a one-time nutrition consultation. For supplement formulation the practical output is a vitamin and micronutrient blend calibrated to what an individual's genome suggests they may need, rather than a population-average dose. The commercial durability of the model depends on how strongly customers link their genetic profile to ongoing purchasing decisions.
Most consumer-genetics companies in Europe separate the laboratory function from product fulfilment, often outsourcing supplement manufacturing or relying on third-party cosmetics brands. Novogenia operates its ISO-certified genetic laboratory, its supplement factory and its BeautyMe cosmetics facility in a single building in Eugendorf, and the company states explicitly that no step is sent abroad. Owning the entire chain means the genetic output can directly drive formulation decisions without translation loss across supplier relationships. The scale is real: the same laboratory infrastructure supported Austria's largest COVID PCR testing operation during the pandemic.
Novogenia provides the genetic analysis, findings reports, platform technology and, for B2B partners, ready-made online shops and commission structures. The partner, which may be a nutritionist, physiotherapist, clinic, pharmacy or influencer, owns the brand relationship and handles customer acquisition. Professional test kits sold through this channel include ShapePlus, LifestylePlus and PerformancePlus. Zulu Medical Cosmetics holds a named exclusive partnership on the cosmetics side. The model transfers customer acquisition costs to partners while concentrating manufacturing margin at Eugendorf.
Genetic analyses are organized into five categories: Lifestyle, Beauty, Performance, Baby and Health. Each addresses a distinct consumer need, from optimizing physical training and body composition through to skincare formulation and early-life genetic information. The NovoDaily subscription converts the Lifestyle and Health analysis into a recurring personalized supplement delivery, while BeautyMe applies genetic insight to cosmetics. NOVO Academy and Genopedia serve the educational and professional-certification layer of the market, extending reach into health-professional networks rather than only end consumers.
Novogenia is a revenue-generating, commercially operating business rather than a clinical-stage company. Preliminary 2025 results showed group revenue of approximately 54.3 million euros, up roughly 114% on the approximately 25.3 million euros recorded in 2024, and the group reported a positive net result for the year. The company is listed on XETRA and the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access segment.
The 114% revenue growth in 2025 is striking, and the key question is whether it reflects structural acceleration or a step-change that normalizes at a lower growth rate going forward. Investors and observers should monitor:
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