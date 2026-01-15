A life science tools company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with operations in Boston, Massachusetts. The business sells and supports benchtop systems used by research organizations to accelerate access to functional proteins for drug discovery and protein engineering workflows.

Founding and History

Nuclera was founded to address bottlenecks in protein expression and purification that slow early discovery work. The company has funded commercialization through venture financing, including a $75 million Series C in October 2024 and a further $12 million extension announced in January 2026, taking the Series C total to $87 million. In January 2026, Nuclera also reported its first sales in Asia through placements at universities in Taiwan.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Nuclera is platform-led rather than indication-led. Its systems are used across therapeutic areas wherever rapid access to soluble or membrane proteins is rate-limiting, including antibody discovery, enzyme programs, and membrane-target drug discovery.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Nuclera’s core product is the eProtein Discovery System, an automated protein prototyping platform that combines:

cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS)

digital microfluidics cartridges for parallelized screening

automated purification and in situ detection steps

software-guided optimization (including construct and condition screening)

The system is positioned to take users from DNA templates to purified, assay-ready proteins on short timelines, with workflows for both soluble proteins and membrane proteins (added as a dedicated workflow in 2025).

Key Personnel

Michael Chen is Chief Executive Officer and co-founder.

Strategic Partnerships

Nuclera positions its system as compatible with complementary upstream and downstream tools used in discovery labs (for example, membrane mimetics and protein stabilization approaches) and works with external groups through application collaborations and user-site deployments as it expands globally.





