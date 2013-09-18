Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

numab_company

Numab

Numab is a Swiss biotech company that designs and develops a new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe diseases, using a proprietary drug discovery platform.

The company's technology aims to reduce the random nature of the discovery process to yield ready-to-develop multispecific biotherapeutics for chronic inflammation and cancer.

Through this antibody discovery and engineering platform, Numab seeks to generate potent and stable antibody Fv fragments, which serve as building blocks to create mono- or multispecific antibody fragment-based therapeutics with tailored pharmacokinetic properties.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Numab News

J&J buys Numab’s atopic dermatitis prospect for $1.25 billion
29 May 2024
Numab completes oversubscribed $110 million financing
20 May 2021
Eisai inks option agreement with Numab
1 October 2019
Japanese firm behind nivolumab looks to Numab Therapeutics for next discovery
29 March 2017
More Numab news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze