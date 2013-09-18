Numab is a Swiss biotech company that designs and develops a new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe diseases, using a proprietary drug discovery platform.

The company's technology aims to reduce the random nature of the discovery process to yield ready-to-develop multispecific biotherapeutics for chronic inflammation and cancer.

Through this antibody discovery and engineering platform, Numab seeks to generate potent and stable antibody Fv fragments, which serve as building blocks to create mono- or multispecific antibody fragment-based therapeutics with tailored pharmacokinetic properties.